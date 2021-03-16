Rob Gronkowski Contract Update: Bucs Star's All-new Salary And Net Worth Details

Rob Gronkowski will be returning to Tampa Bay, ready for another season with Tom Brady. While the 31-year-old tight end discussed free agency some time ago, he seems to have made up his mind about playing with the team. Gronkowski's contract sometime after Tom Brady signed his extension with the team.

Rob Gronkowski contract

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gronkowski will return to the Buccaneers for the 2021 season with a one-year $10 million deal. Gronkowski – who has only played with Brady as his QB – signed with the Bucs for the 2020 season after coming out of retirement. After the Bucs' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, Gronkowski had briefly addressed his retirement.

"I'll remain unretired," he told while speaking to the reporters after the Rob Gronkowski contract was confirmed. "I'm a free agent for the first time in my career. I definitely see myself coming back ... I'm gonna soak this in and see where I'm at in a couple weeks, but I don't see why not".

Rob Gronkowski salary

Rob Gronkowski stats

Before Gronkowski signed with the Bucs, as per the Rob Gronkowski stats, he played nine seasons with the New England Patriots. During the 2020 season, Gronkowski had seven touchdowns along with 623 yards on 45 receptions. As per reports, that is his lowest total since 2016. However, Gronkowski recorded six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns during the Super Bowl – placing him at No. 2 all-time for receiving TDs in NFL's Super Bowl history.

Rob Gronkowski retirement

Throughout his NFL career, the four-time Super Bowl champion suffered multiple injuries, eventually leading to the Rob Gronkowski retirement. He retired for 13 months before joining Brady in Tampa Bay (April 2020). His 2013 injury was one that especially affected his game. He played only seven games that season, undergoing surgeries for arm and back vertebral fractures.

Rob Gronkowski net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Rob Gronkowski net worth is worth $45 million. As per reports, the Rob Gronkowski salary stands at $60 million from the NFL so far. In his book named "It's Good To Be Gronk", the tight end spoke about not spending his NFL salary, and living from all his endorsement money. Over the years, Gronkowski has endorsed brands like Tide, Nike, Dunkin' Donuts, Visa, T-Mobile, Cheerios, Lyft and more.

Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: Rob Gronkowski Instagram)