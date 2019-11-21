Rob Gronkowski Hints Return To NFL But Won't Sign With Any Team This Season: Report

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has reportedly hinted that he may return to NFL competition. Gronkowski, fondly known as 'Gronk', had announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LIII, earlier this year. He represented the Patriots throughout his entire NFL career.

ALSO READ | NFL’s wild Week 11 included Garrett, Kaepernick, Mexico

Not ruling out return

Talking to US-based reports, Gronkowski clarified that he is not trying to imply that he may never return to the game. He emphasised that he is fit and keeps himself informed on the sport. Although he is not returning to the NFL in this season, he may return after a break of a year or two. If Gronkowski had intended to make an NFL return this year, he would have had to do it by November 30 according to the NFL's rules.

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick: NFL star's salary, net worth and future in the league

Premature retirement

Gronkowski, who is one of American Football's most-loved personalities, announced his retirement in March 2019 through his social media. The heartfelt announcement came after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in February 2019.

I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences, relationships and championships over the last 9 years have been amazing! pic.twitter.com/DAMM9wMVxb — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 25, 2019

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick workout update: No NFL contract yet for Kaepernick

Gronkowski's fans have wanted him to return to the game and this week he teased the fans with a 'big announcement.' It later turned out that the announcement was about the Super Bowl LIV party that he will be hosting in Miami. The music festival is set to host big American acts like DJ Diplo, rappers Rick Ross, and Flo Rida among others. Here is the full announcement.

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick: NFL upset after his no-show at original venue for workout session