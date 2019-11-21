The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rob Gronkowski Hints Return To NFL But Won't Sign With Any Team This Season: Report

other sports

Talking to a sports portal, former Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski revealed that his retirement from the NFL is not permanent. Have a look at what he said.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rob Gronkowski

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has reportedly hinted that he may return to NFL competition. Gronkowski, fondly known as 'Gronk', had announced his retirement after winning Super Bowl LIII, earlier this year. He represented the Patriots throughout his entire NFL career.

ALSO READ | NFL’s wild Week 11 included Garrett, Kaepernick, Mexico

Not ruling out return 

Talking to US-based reports, Gronkowski clarified that he is not trying to imply that he may never return to the game. He emphasised that he is fit and keeps himself informed on the sport. Although he is not returning to the NFL in this season, he may return after a break of a year or two. If Gronkowski had intended to make an NFL return this year, he would have had to do it by November 30 according to the NFL's rules.

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick: NFL star's salary, net worth and future in the league

Premature retirement

Gronkowski, who is one of American Football's most-loved personalities, announced his retirement in March 2019 through his social media. The heartfelt announcement came after the New England Patriots won Super Bowl LIII in February 2019. 

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick workout update: No NFL contract yet for Kaepernick

Gronkowski's  fans have wanted him to return to the game and this week he teased the fans with a 'big announcement.' It later turned out that the announcement was about the Super Bowl LIV party that he will be hosting in Miami. The music festival is set to host big American acts like DJ Diplo, rappers Rick Ross, and Flo Rida among others. Here is the full announcement.

ALSO READ | Colin Kaepernick: NFL upset after his no-show at original venue for workout session

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG