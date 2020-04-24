Roger Goodell Net Worth And The NFL Commissioner's Massive Contract Details

When it comes to American football, the Super Bowl and NFL draft are the most talked events. But besides that, there is one more thing that everyone has been talking a lot over the years and that is NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The 60-year-old started his tenure as NFL commissioner back in 2006 and since then, he has had a lot of ups and downs during his career.

Also Read: Direct From Roger Goodell’s Basement, The NFL Draft

During his tenure so far, Roger Goodell has not only received praise for his work but also criticism for the mismanagement of some conflicts like the Colin Kaepernick case, NFL's domestic violence policy, players involved in Bountygate scandal as well as the Spygate and Deflategate scandals and many more. Keeping all these aside, let us dig into the Roger Goodell salary and net worth amount as NFL commissioner so far.

Also Read: NFL Draft 2020 To Be Conducted In A 'fully Virtual' Format Due To Lockdown

Roger Goodell net worth: Roger Goodell salary and NFL commissioner contract details

Back in 2017, Roger Goodell signed a five-year contract which kept him NFL commissioner until 2023. According to ESPN, the NFL commissioner contract details showed that the deal would be worth $200 million over the life of the contract. The report back then said that the Roger Goodell salary was about $40 million annually excluding bonuses and incentives.

Also Read: NFL GMs Think The Remote Draft Will Alter The Trading Scene

Roger Goodell net worth: How much money does the NFL commissioner have?

After knowing about Roger Goodell salary, let's take a look at what would Roger Goodell's net worth would be like. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Roger Goodell net worth figure is currently is over $150 million post his contract extension. According to Fanbuzz, Forbes has reported that the Roger Goodell net worth figure from 2006 until 2017 (before the contract extension) was a whopping $212.5 million as commissioner of the league.

Also read: NFL Discussing Playing In Empty Stadiums, Shorter Format For 2020 Season: Reports

Roger Goodell net worth: Who is Roger Goodell married to?

Now that the Roger Goodell net worth and salary amounts are established, many would wonder if Roger Goodell is married. The answer to the 'Is Roger Goodell married question' is yes. He is married to former Fox News anchor Jane Skinner and has twin daughters. Skinner worked as a journalist, news anchor and even co-hosted a show on Fox. In 2010, the broadcaster announced her retirement to spend more time with her family. Skinner and Goodell married in 1997 after reportedly dating for four years.