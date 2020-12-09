Ron Rivera's Unconventional Diet To Defeat Cancer Included 'Tacos, Pancakes And Root Beer'

Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera was diagnosed with cancer on August 20 earlier this year, before he had even coached a game for the franchise. The 58-year-old was staring down at months of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, along with going about his day job of coaching the Washington football outfit. But Rivera braved the storm, never missed a game, missing only three practice sessions, and his seven weeks of treatment ended on October 26. And now he has revealed more about his battle with cancer in a revealing interview with ESPN.

Also Read: Eagles Going With Jalen Hurts Over Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera cancer: Washington Football Team coach adopted unconventional diet to defeat cancer

Speaking to ESPN, Ron Rivera revealed that the biggest challenge of his cancer battle was his difficulty to eat. The former San Diego Chargers coach during his treatment underwent proton therapy five days a week in addition to two chemotherapy sessions. The side effects of the former meant that he had sores all over his mouth and needed to rinse with a mixture of water, baking soda and salt to prevent them from getting infected. The proton treatment caused “crud” to build up in his throat, which made it incredibly difficult to swallow.

Also Read: Sinking Cowboys Get Run-down Feeling In 34-17 Loss To Ravens

It's a different kind of Victory Monday 💛#RiveraStrong pic.twitter.com/tgiZgOpBGC — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) October 26, 2020

The 58-year-old said that he lost close to 36 pounds during the treatment, as he had difficulty in swallowing food. Rivera mentioned that eating took a toll his taste buds and he skipped meals during his early days only to later realise after much deliberation from his wife and daughter how important they were. Speaking of the Ron Rivera diet, the Washington Football Team coach revealed that water tasted terrible and he could only drink root beer and Mountain Dew.

For breakfast, the former Chicago Bears coach had pancakes but poured three cups of syrup on the two pancakes to make them easier to swallow. He also mentioned Taco Bell Tacos as one of the foods that helped him get through cancer.

Also Read: Jackson, Ravens Run Past Cowboys 34-17 To End 3-game Slide

Ron Rivera credited his wife and daughter for his recovery, while the doctors were in awe of the 58-year-old's response to the treatment. Dr John Deeken, the medical oncologist and president of the Inova Schar Cancer Institute said that he was surprised by Rivera's ability to keep working as he revelead most patients quit their jobs half-way through the treatment. Dr, Gopal Bajaj, who led Rivera’s radiation oncology team, said that cancer is a loss of control and Rivera kicked 'cancer's a**'. Washington have been decent form this season and are fighting hard on the field to help them secure a playoffs spot. They are currently second in the NFC East with a 5-7 record.

Also Read: First Loss Leaves Steelers With Plenty To Work On

(Image Courtesy: nfl.com)