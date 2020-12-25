Ronaldo, Brett Lee & Others Extend Greetings On Christmas; Wish 'love, Health, Happiness'

Members of the cricketing fraternity have come forward to express Christmas greetings to their fans on Friday. Not only do they include the cricketers, but commentators-cum-cricket pundit as well. Let's take a look at the Christmas day greetings shared by the sportspersons.

'Merry Christmas to all'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar came forward and said that 'Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one'

Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄

Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving.

Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one. pic.twitter.com/jZI32o9jOj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2020

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle wished everyone a Merry Christmas and at the same time, he hoped that it leads to 'kinder, happier tomorrows'.

Merry Christmas to all. May it lead to kinder, happier tomorrows. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 24, 2020

Australia's three-time World Cup-winning pacer Glenn McGrath also came forward to send X-mas greetings to one and all. Meanwhile, the 'Pigeon' also posted an image of him celebrating the festival with his family.

McGrath's countryman and former new-ball partner Brett Lee wrote 'Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! One more sleep until Santa comes & two more sleeps for the Boxing Day Test'

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year! One more sleep until Santa comes & two more sleeps for the Boxing Day Test @foxcricket 🎄 https://t.co/V4XBeW19TZ — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) December 24, 2020

Apart from the cricketers, even members of other sports also came forward to wish their fans as well. They included the likes of football icon Cristiano Ronaldo and more.

'CR7' took to Twitter and wished for everyone's Christmas to be full of love, health, and happiness.

We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020

Reigning Wimbledon & Australian Open champion as well as World No.1 in Men's Tennis Rankings, Novak Djokovic also had a special wish for his fans and well-wishers.

13-time French Open winner and the current second-ranked player in Men's Tennis Rankings, Rafael Nadal also came to celebrate Xmas with people all around the world.

Bon Nadal i bones festes! ☺️ 🎄 👺 pic.twitter.com/dakBbQFc8I — Real Mallorca👺 (@RCD_Mallorca) December 24, 2020

What is Christmas all about?

Christmas is one such festival which is celebrated in more than 160 countries throughout the world. It is celebrated for the birth of Jesus Christ, who is known as ‘The Son of God’. Merry Christmas celebration is different in many countries. The first day of Christmas is celebrated on December 24, 2020, and is known as Christmas Eve. The second day of Christmas which is celebrated on December 25, 2020, is known as Christmas Day. The third day is known as Boxing Day, celebrated a day after, on December 26.

