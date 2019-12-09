The Debate
Russia Banned: What Next For Russian Athletes And Country After WADA's Four-year Ban?

other sports

Russia banned: The World Anti-Doping Agency handed a four-year ban to Russia on Monday. Russian athletes are now barred from the upcoming major tournaments.

Russia banned

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the Beijing Winter Olympics of 2022 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar – these are the major tournaments that Russia are slated to miss after the country was handed a four-year ban from all major sporting events by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The four-year ban was handed after Russia's Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was declared non-compliant for manipulating laboratory data handed over in January 2019. After serving a three-year suspension for a state-sponsored doping scandal, Russia was reinstated in 2018. However, after the most recent ban by WADA, Russia has been banned from competing in any and every major sporting events for a period of four years. Russia are likely to be eligible to return to major international competitions in early 2024. 

Also Read | MASSIVE: WADA Bans Russia From All Major Sporting Events Including Olympics For 4 Years

Russia banned

There was some reprieve for the Russian athletes after the Russia doping scandal. Athletes who can prove they have no links to the doping scandal will be allowed to compete under a neutral flag in the aforementioned international tournaments. RUSADA also has a period of three weeks to appeal against the ban. If they choose to appeal, the matter will be handed over to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Also Read | Deepika, Tejaswini, Chinki Included In TOP Scheme For Tokyo Olympics

WADA bans Russia: What the four-year ban means for Russian athletes

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang saw 168 Russians participate in 15 different sports. However, athletes from Russia will not be allowed to participate in the 2020 Youth Winter Olympics in Lausanne or the 2020 Summer Youth Games in Dakar. Aside from the myriad major tournaments mentioned above, Russia will also be barred by WADA from any world championship organised by any of the signatories of its World Anti-Doping Code. Furthermore, no official or representative of the Russian government will be allowed to attend these events.

Also Read | WADA Meet With Russia's Sporting Fate In Their Hands

Russia doping scandal: Euro 2020, Champions League 2021 unaffected

Russia will, however, continue to participate in the ongoing Euro 2020 tournament. The Euro quarter-final with St. Petersburg as the venue and the 2021 Champions League final also due to be held in St. Petersburg are also unlikely to be affected. Finally, Russia will also not be able to throw their hat in the ring to host the 2032 Summer Olympics even if the bidding process falls within the four-year window.

Also Read | WADA Compliance Arm To Rule On Russia Doping Data Next Month

Published:
COMMENT
