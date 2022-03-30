Russia, Belarus Face Suspension From Biathlon For Violating 'humanitarian Obligations'

The Russia Ukraine war continues to trouble the Russian athletes with the International Biathlon Union (IBU) being the latest sporting body that is set to suspend the National Federations of Russia (RBU) and Belarus (BiFB) with immediate effect. The suspense comes with both the countries involved in war against Ukraine.

IBU to suspended Russia, Belarus

The press release issued by IBU said, "Both federations have violated the humanitarian obligations for member federations under the IBU Constitution. These violations by RBU and BiFB bring the IBU and the sport of biathlon into disrepute, and their active membership would undermine the IBU’s and its members’ efforts to promote its constitutional principles and purposes with credibility".

The statement further said, "In addition, the EB agreed that given the Russian invasion of Ukraine has stopped the activities of the Ukrainian Biathlon Federation it would be unfair for the NFs of the attacking countries to continue to enjoy the full rights of IBU membership when their nations have disrupted the conduct of sport in Ukraine".

"The EB will monitor the developments of this situation very closely and will review this decision in the event of a change of circumstances. The decision shall also be reviewed by the 2022 IBU Congress in its meeting on 15-19 September 2022, if it has not been lifted by the IBU Executive Board before".

According to the report by published CBC.ca the IBU executive board moved to suspend its Russian and Belarusian members one week after the World Cup season ended. The decisions, which can be challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, will be reviewed "in the event of a change of circumstances" in Ukraine, and at the IBU Congress in September, the governing body said.

In view of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine in late February, several sporting organisations have banned Russian athletes from participating in the events. The Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for 35 days with millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country to safety. While the majority of the West appears to support Ukraine, the media outlet cited a diplomatic note from the Ukrainian embassy in Delhi to Nepal’s government.

Latest development in Russia Ukraine war

In the latest intelligence report released by Ukrainian armed forces on Wednesday, the 35th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv claimed, "The enemy continues to rob homes and apartments of local residents, detain pro-Ukrainian activists and employees of Ukrainian state authorities."

"According to the available information, the Russian Federation armed forces continue to have problems with assembling the units as a personal composition," it also said.