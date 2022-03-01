Russian, Belarusian Skaters Banned; Volleyball World C'ships Moved Out Amid Ukraine Crisis

The Russia-Ukraine war which has been going on for past 6 days has affected the athletes as well as the sporting events in the country. Sporting federations like UEFA, FIFA, International Ice Hockey Federation have all decided to take away major sporting events from Russia. Besides the sporting bodies, players from other countries in various sports disciplines have decided to boycott Russian opponents in support of the Ukrainian athletes. The International Skating Union and international Volleyball governing body FIVBis the latest to join the bandwagon having released a statement over banning Russia from major events. The ban means there will be no Olympic gold medalist Anna Shcherbakova in Skating World Championships later this month.

International Skating Union bans Russian skaters and officials

The International Skating Union Council on Tuesday released a statement in which it showed solidarity with all those affected by the conflict in Ukraine. The statement read, " our thoughts are with the entire Ukrainian people and country. The ISU Council reaffirms its full solidarity with the ISU Members in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Speed Skating Federation and the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation. The ISU Council will evaluate possibilities for swift humanitarian assistance to its Ukrainian ISU Members. The ISU Council carefully evaluated the IOC Statement of February 28, 2022 as well as appeals received from ISU Members and others calling for a ban on the participation of Skaters and Officials from Russia and Belarus in ISU Events and other International Skating competitions".

ISU Statements on the Ukraine crisis:



Remaining ISU Events 2021/22 season - https://t.co/XjIkFVVIu6



Participation in international competitions of Skaters and Officials from Russia and Belarus - https://t.co/rIYjT3vn4F pic.twitter.com/sdhXlp73xK — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) March 1, 2022

The statement further said, " Following the IOC recommendation, in order to protect the integrity of ice skating competitions and for the safety of all the participants of international ice skating competitions, the ISU Council based on Article 17.i.q)i) of the ISU Constitution, agreed that with immediate effect and until further notice, no Skaters belonging to the ISU Members in Russia (Russian Skating Union and the Figure Skating Federation of Russia) and Belarus (Skating Union of Belarus) shall be invited or allowed to participate in International ice skating Competitions including ISU Championships and other ISU Events. The same applies to Officials listed in the respective ISU Communications and/or Regulations under Russia and Belarus.

The ISU Council will continue to closely monitor the situation in Ukraine and its impact on the ISU activity and will take additional steps if and when required".

Volleyball World Championship venue changed

The FIVB Board of Administration has released a statement stating that they have come to the conclusion that it would be impossible to prepare and stage the World Championships in Russia due to the war in Ukraine. It has accordingly decided to remove from Russia the organisation of the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship scheduled to be held in August and September 2022.

FIVB Statement on the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship 2022.



➡️ https://t.co/MH0ktaTXN4 pic.twitter.com/qrbkdLCKXh — Volleyball World (@volleyballworld) March 1, 2022





The Russian Volleyball Federation and the Organising Committee Volleyball 2022 have been informed accordingly. The FIVB will seek an alternative host nation(s) to ensure that the global Volleyball Family, including the National Federations, athletes, officials and fans all feel safe and proud to participate in a joyous and peaceful festival of sport.