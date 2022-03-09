Russian Gymnast Ivan Kuliak Pledges To Wear 'Z' Symbol Again; 'If There Was 2nd Chance...'

Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak made the headlines at Apparatus Gymnastics World Cup in Doha by wearing a symbol to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine since he was unable to wear the Russian flag as it had already been banned by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The image of Ivan Kuliak wearing the Z Symbol went viral after he went on stage to collect his bronze medal which he won in parallel bars gymnastics event and stood next to a gold medalist from Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine war: Ivan Kuliak speaks on displaying Z Symbol

According to a report by the Guardian, Ivan Kuliak was defiant when questioned by Russia Today on Tuesday over his actions and now the gymnast has come out and said that he does not regret his decision and would even do the same again if he gets the chance.

The gymnast while defending his decision to wear Z Symbol said, “Not at all. If there was a second chance and I would again have to choose whether to enter with the letter ‘Z’ on my chest or not, I would do exactly the same. I saw it on our military and looked at what this symbol means. It turned out to be ‘for victory’ and ‘for peace’. I didn’t wish anything bad on anyone. I just showed my position. As an athlete, I will always fight for victory and play for peace.”

The move from Ivan Kuliak could also see him lose the bronze medal as the International Gymnastics Federation, also known as FIG decided to take disciplinary action against him for the stunt. The FIG in its statement said, "The International Gymnastics Federation confirms that it will ask the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against male artistic gymnast Ivan Kuliak (RUS) following his shocking behaviour at the Apparatus World Cup in Doha, Qatar."

Why was Ivan Kuliak wearing the Z Symbol and what does it mean

Ivan Kuliak while speaking to Russian media said, "The idea came after we saw how Ukrainians communicate with us. They behaved very ugly, shouting "Glory to Ukraine" during the competition.

The Z Symbol worn by Ivan Kuliak was about Russia's victory in the ongoing war. A similar sign is displayed on Russian vehicles and tanks amid the Russia Ukraine war. When been asked if any sanction will be imposed on the Russian gymnast FIG referred to article 42.3 of its 2022 statutes regarding “the disciplinary measures which can be imposed amongst others on a Federation, on a legal entity or on an individual”. Such measures include “the cancellation of results of a competition”,