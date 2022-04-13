Last Updated:

Russian Karter Artem Severiukhin Loses Racing Licence Over Alleged Nazi Salute On Podium

Artem Severiukhin was accused of showing a Nazi salute after winning a round due to which FIA launched an investigation on the young racer.

Suraj Alva
Artem Severiukhin driving license revoked

Image: Ward Racing/ Instagram


Artem Severiukhin's young racing career suffered an early jolt a couple of days back despite winning the first race of his karting career at the FIA Karting European Championship at Portimao in Portugal. The 15-year-old was accused of showing a Nazi salute after winning a round, due to which FIA launched an investigation on the young racer. However, it looks like the punishment has only got harsher following the latest report on his driving license.

Automobile Club of Italy issues statement on Artem Severiukhin's gesture

Taking to its social media account, the Automobile Club of Italy (ACI) informed of the decision to withdraw Severyukhin's sports license and also decided to refer him to Sports Justice. The ACI issued a statement regarding Russian karter Artem Severiukhin's action on the podium.

The statement read, "While the extraordinary meeting of the Sports Council of the Automobile Club of Italy - called to take urgent measures following the unqualifiable and unacceptable gesture of the Russian kart driver Artem Severyukhin, on the podium of the European junior karting race in Portimao (Portugal) - it is still ongoing, it is learned that the Board itself decided to immediately withdraw Severyukhin's sports license and, at the same time, referred it to the Sports Justice so that it can evaluate the definition of further sanctions that fall within its sphere of competence. Unavoidable measures, since, with his reckless gesture, Severyukhin has shown a lack of respect not only for the universal values ​​that have always inspired every sport, but also for humanity, dignity and civil coexistence."

The statement further read, "Severyukhin had obtained the Italian license, as required by the FIA ​​regulations (the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), which leave young drivers of all nationalities the widest freedom of movement among the international federations, to allow them to grow professionally in those Countries - such as Italy - which have a great tradition in terms of training in motorsport and introducing drivers to professionalism. Our country, in particular, has always been the most important in the world as regards the practice of karting, as evidenced by the fact that in 2021 alone 355 foreign drivers, of various nationalities, obtained the Italian sports license for this discipline".

All you need to know about Artem Severiukhin's Nazi Salute

Kart racing driver Artem Severiukhin pounded his chest and raised his right arm in the gesture before laughing as he celebrated his victory in round one of the FIA Karting European Championship at Portimao. Severiukhin was competing in the championship with an Italian license due to the FIA's ban on Russian competitors following the Russia-Ukraine war. Russian kart racing team Ward Racing terminated his contract in light of the incident.

Artem while issuing an apology over the incident said, "I want to apologise to everyone for what happened yesterday during the European Karting Championships. Standing on the podium I made a gesture which many perceived as a Nazi salute. This is not true. I have never support Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity." 

