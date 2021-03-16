Ryan Fitzpatrick Contract Update: Washington Star's New Salary And Net Worth Details

After many rumours and speculations over a period of time, Ryan Fitzpatrick will be heading to Washington soon. Fitzpatrick and the Washington Football Team have reportedly agreed to a one-year deal. The 38-year-old was previously signed with the Miami Dolphins.

Ryan Fitzpatrick contract

According to recent reports, the former Miami Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick contract is for 1 year and worth $10 million with the Washington Football Team. In addition to the $10 million deal, the deal is reported to have incentives worth $2 million. Fitzpatrick will add to the team's depth chart, which has starters Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. As per Adam Schefter, the Ryan Fitzpatrick Washington Football team stint will see him begin as a starter at the team's training camp.

Ryan Fitzpatrick salary with the Washington Team

Ryan Fitzpatrick stats

During his season with the Miami Dolphins, the NFL veteran posted 2091 passing years along with 13 TDs, 8 interceptions and a completion rate of 68.3% in nine games. As part of the Ryan Fitzpatrick stats, he started for seven of those. While he opened as a starter, first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa took over later on. Some rumours also hinted at his possible retirement, which is clearly not on the table this season.

As per reports, his addition might add some more structure to the Washington Team's team. The team had Kyle Allen, Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith play last year. Haskins was the one opening as a starter, before being replaced by Allen after some differences with the coaching staff. Haskins played for some time later on while Smith recovered from his injury. Washington even played Heinicke for the playoffs, who has signed a two-year extension with the team.

Twitter reacts to Ryan Fitzpatrick Washington Football team signing

Ryan Fitzpatrick net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fitzpatrick is worth $18 million. Drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft, Fitzpatrick has played for the St. Louis Rams, Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccanneers and the Dolphins. In 2011, he signed a six-year, $59 million deal with the Bills.

Disclaimer: The above Ryan Fitzpatrick net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same