Sabine Schmitz Death: Emotional Messages Pour In For Queen Of The Nürburgring

Several emotional messages have flooded in for the Top Gear star Sabine Schmitz, who died at the age of 51 due to cancer. Schmitz lost her battle with the disease after more than three years. She is known to have gained the title of 'Queen of Nürburgring' after becoming the only woman to win the 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Sabine Schmitz death: Nürburgring official handle and Formula 1 send emotional messages

After fans received news of the shocking death of Sabine Schmitz, several sent emotional messages for the 'Queen of Nürburgring,' including the official handle of the legendary German race track. A statement from the Nürburgring handle said, "The Nürburgring has lost its most famous female racing driver. Sabine Schmitz passed away far too early after a long illness. We will miss her and her cheerful nature. Rest in peace Sabine!"

Moreover, Formula 1 also sent their condolences to Sabine Schmitz after they received the saddening news. Formula 1 said in a statement, "We are all deeply saddened to hear that Sabine Schmitz has passed away. An incredible talent and wonderful person who made us all smile. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Sabine Schmitz death: Celebrities and fans send emotional messages for the 'Queen of Nürburgring'

Considering that Sabine Schmitz is the only woman to have won the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, it is no secret that she has several fans. Sabine was also known as "the world's fastest taxi driver" since she gave passenger rides around the circuit's 21 kilometre Nordschleife configuration. She is believed to have lapped it more than 20,000 times.

Jeremy Clarkson, who is known for his appearances on Top Gear, also sent a warm message for one of the greatest drivers. Clarkson wrote on Twitter, "Terrible news about Sabine Schmitz. Such a sunny person and so full of beans."

Meanwhile, Top Gear's current host, Paddy McGuinness, also paid tribute to the racing driver. McGuinness wrote, "She gave me pointers on how to drive a Ferrari very fast and hunted me down in a banger race. Brilliantly bonkers and an amazing human being! RIP the great Sabine Schmitz."

While offering his condolences, one fan sent across an emotional message stating his own fight with cancer. The fan wrote, "Without a doubt one of the most inspirational women I've ever had the pleasure of meeting, now I myself am fighting her fight against cancer and will hold her in my memories as a reminder to never give up. RIP Sabine Schmitz. One can see the complete tweet below.

Another fan complimented Schmitz for driving fast laps in a Ford Transit. HeliosAxitro wrote, "Another great person in the world of motorsports has passed away. Knew her ever since I watched that Top Gear episode. Was amazed at the fact she drove fast laps in a freaking Ford Transit out of all cars. R.I.P. Sabine Schmitz. You will be missed."