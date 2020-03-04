The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

SAI Issues Advisory To NSFs On Coronavirus; Says Athletes' Health Comes First

other sports

In light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in several countries in the world, including some reported cases in India, SAI has advised NSFs to exercise caution

Written By Suman Ray | Mumbai | Updated On:
SAI

In light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in several countries in the world, including some reported cases in India, the Sports Authority of India has advised all National Sports Federations to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training for the teams and individual athletes in the light of the importance of some of these competitions which contribute to Olympic qualification. 

SAI issues advisory to NSFs

A copy of the advisory has been sent to all the NSFs. An excerpt from the advisory issued to all NSFs reads:

While the government understands the criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympic qualifiers, you would understand that the health of our athletes takes precedence. Therefore we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued its own health advisory on the Coronavirus on 19th February.

Image credits: PTI

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrayaan
CHANDRAYAAN-3 IN 1ST HALF OF 2021
PM Modi
PM MODI NOT TO CELEBRATE HOLI
MNS
MNS THREATENS 'TAARAK MEHTA' TEAM
Hrithik Roshan teases fans with new video; they have only one question
HRITHIK'S NEW VIDEO: FANS REACT
Enjoying
TATA TALKS ABOUT POST-RETIREMENT
Sambit Patra
BJP SLAMS MAMATA BANERJEE