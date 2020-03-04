SAI Issues Advisory To NSFs On Coronavirus; Says Athletes' Health Comes First

In light of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in several countries in the world, including some reported cases in India, the Sports Authority of India has advised all National Sports Federations to exercise caution while planning foreign competitions and training for the teams and individual athletes in the light of the importance of some of these competitions which contribute to Olympic qualification.

SAI issues advisory to NSFs

A copy of the advisory has been sent to all the NSFs. An excerpt from the advisory issued to all NSFs reads:

While the government understands the criticality of ranking tournaments and Olympic qualifiers, you would understand that the health of our athletes takes precedence. Therefore we would like to request the NSFs to adhere by the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued its own health advisory on the Coronavirus on 19th February.

