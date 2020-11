Sangeeta Phogat Ties Knot With Wrestler Bajrang Punia, Couple Shares Beautiful Pictures

Sangeeta Phogat on Thursday took to her social media handle to share stunning pictures of her wedding with superior world ranking wrestler Bajrang Punia. According to the reports, the youngest Phogat's wedding took place in Balali, Haryana.

"You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness," wrote Sangeeta Phogat on her Facebook handle.

You Complete Me ❤️ Soulmate for life. A New chapter of Life Would be Full Of love and Happiness. #SangRang @BajrangPunia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dFIgSPNh6Q — Sangeeta Phogat (@sangeeta_phogat) November 26, 2020

I miss my family, I miss my sisters , words cannot express my feeling right now. As rightly said - Sometimes we have to lose something precious, in order to gain something priceless. #loveyou #missyou #strength #godbless #seeyouguyssoon pic.twitter.com/aPTMynoDme — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 26, 2020

Talking to Wrestling TV, Sangeeta shared that she met Bajrang at the SAI Center during training and it all happened mutually. Sangeeta is eyeing her comeback in the 62 kg category while her husband is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics 2021.