Sarita Devi Contracts COVID-19, Takes Heart From Cancer-battling Dingko Who Beat Virus

Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallist Laishram Sarita Devi and her husband, Thoiba Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The 38-year-old boxer and her husband were in her hometown in Imphal, Manipur and decided to take a test after Devi was running a fever and had a cold for three days. The couple has been shifted to a government-run COVID-19 care centre at UNACCO School in the West Imphal district, where they will be observed for a fortnight.

Sarita Devi COVID-19 test in Imphal comes back positive

While talking to Indian Express, Sarita Devi revealed that she was "suffering from fever apart from soreness in the body" and a "light cold". Her symptoms started after she visited her brother's home, where she helped their family after his wife gave birth. They initially thought she had muscle cramps but decided to get tested. While she and her husband tested positive, her eight-year-old son Tomthil, cousin sister and her daughter tested negative. Devi is a three-time world champion and a five-time Asian medalist who was a part of the Athletes’ Commission of the International Boxing Association in 2019.

Sarita Devi taking inspiration from Dingko Singh, who beat COVID-19 despite battling cancer

Two months ago, 1998 Asian Games boxing champion Dingko Singh tested positive for COVID-19. Devi helped Dingko Singh and his wife Babai Devi travel to Delhi. Devi remained in touch with him after they returned to Imphal. During her interview, Devi revealed that Dingko was one of the first people she talked to after her diagnosis was confirmed. “Dingko sir recovered from COVID-19 while battling cancer. He talked to me and assured me that everything will be fine,” Sarita Devi added.

Happy to hear that Boxing Icon and Asian Games Gold Medalist Dingko Singh is now #COVID19 negative since his return from Delhi. Thank the doctors and staffs who took care of him at RIMS. ⁦@KirenRijiju⁩ ⁦@DrJitendraSingh⁩ ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ pic.twitter.com/Wf2C2nxpHS — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 3, 2020

Before leaving for her treatment, Devi told her son not to worry about her and his father, and keep himself occupied by reading books. They are aware of the recovery stories through newspapers and other forms of media and expect to recover as the Indian hockey team players did. They are being given medicines to reduce fever, while she talks to her son over the phone to keep herself occupied. "There should not be any stigma around COVID-19 patients. But on the other hand, we should follow all the precautions,” Devi said.

Sarita Devi boxing career

The boxing champion wants to get back to her training, as she has now moved to a lower weight category. Before the Olympic qualifiers in Jordan, the Manipur native was defeated by Simranjit Kaur in the 60kg category. Kaur qualified for the Olympics, and Devi will be trying to qualify in the 57kg qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. While the national camp for Indian women boxers remains on hiatus, Devi will resume her training from home after recovery. She also added that in the 57kg category, her height will prove to be an advantage. "I had been training at my home since March and once full training resumes, my focus will be on fast feet movement, which will be a key in this new category," Devi explained.

(Image credits: PTI)