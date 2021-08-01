Satish Kumar Vs Bakhodir Jalolov Live Streaming: How To Watch Boxing QFs Matches Live?

In a bid to ensure another medal for India, Boxer Satish Kumar is all set to take on Uzbekistan’s Bakhodir Jalolov, a multiple Asian and World Championships winner, on Sunday in the quarter-finals. Satish Kumar will take on Bakhodir Jalolov in the +91 category (super heavyweight) category. Notably, Satish Kumar has already created history as he became the first Indian to compete in the super heavyweight category in the Olympics.

Satish Kumar in his previous match defeated Jamaican Ricardo Brown in the round of 16 at the Kokugikan arena. Satish defeated Brown by a split decision of 4-1. In the first round of the bout, Satish started in a very attack-minded way by using his strong right hand to attack instead of defending and his plan worked as all five of the judges voted in favour of him. Ultimately he went on to win the second and final round as well.

On the other hand, Bakhodir Jalolov is a multiple Asian and World Championships winner. Bakhodir Jalolov comes into the Olympics on the back of a gold medal in the 2021 Asian Championships and had won the gold in the 2019 World Championships. At 6’7, Jalolov has the height advantage and his reach will definitely be something that Kumar has to worry about.

Where To Watch Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov Live Streaming

The live telecast of the match at the Tokyo Olympics will take place at 7:30 AM on these listed channels:

Sony TEN 2

Sony Ten 2 HD

Sony SIX

Sony SIX HD TV

The regional telecast will take place on these channels:

Sony TEN 3

Sony TEN 3 HD

Sony TEN 4

SONY TEN 4 HD

Apart from this fans can also enjoy Satish Kumar vs Bakhodir Jalolov Live Streaming on their cellular or portable devices through the Sony Liv app. It comes with a premium subscription and live broadcast is subject to Sony.

(Image Credits: AP)