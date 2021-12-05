Saudi Arabian GP Live Stream: How To Watch Crucial F1 Race LIVE In India, US And UK?

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton secured his 103rd pole position during Saturday’s qualifying session of the ongoing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, taking place at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this weekend. The qualifying session on Saturday ended with current F1 Drivers Championship leader Max Verstappen hitting the wall in his 27th and final qualifying lap, as Hamilton jumped to the top of the qualifying charts with 80 seconds remaining in the clock. Meanwhile, Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified for the race on Sunday at P2 and Verstappen at P3, having managed to finish as third fastest before slapping the wall on his final flying lap.

The Saudi Arabia GP 2021 is the second-last race of the current season, as the Abu Dhabi GP wraps up the Formula One 2021 season. The race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is an important race for teams in terms of both Drivers and Constructors Championship as Red Bull’s Verstappen currently leads the driver standings, while Mercedes lead the constructor's standings by five points from Red Bull. Ahead of Sunday’s race, Verstappen leads the drivers standings with 351.5 points to his name, followed by Hamilton with 343.5 points.

F1: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in India?

Indian Formula One fans wondering how to watch the Saudi Arabia GP 2021, can tune into the Star Sports Network, which is the official broadcaster of F1 events in India. Fans can enjoy the live streaming of the race on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The race will start at 11:00 PM IST on Sunday from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

F1: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in the UK?

Meanwhile, Formula One enthusiasts in the United Kingdom(UK) can tune in to the Sky Sports F1 channel to enjoy the live telecast of the Saudi Arabia GP 2021. The live streaming of the race will be available on SkyGo app and fans cal also watch the live streaming by using the NOWTV Day Pass. The race is scheduled to go underway at 5:30 PM on Sunday in the UK.

F1: How to watch the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 in the US?

At the same time, F1 fans in the United States(US) can enjoy the race by tuning into the ESPN and ESPN Deporte. The live streaming of the Saudi Arabia GP will be available in the ESPN app. Sunday’s race is scheduled to start at 12:30 PM on Sunday in the US.

F1: Full starting grid for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021-

Lewis Hamilton- Mercedes Valtteri Bottas- Mercedes Max Verstappen- Red Bull Charles Leclerc- Ferrari Sergio Perez- Red Bull Pierre Gasly- AlphaTauri Lando Norris- McLaren Yuki Tsunoda- AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon- Alpine Antonio Giovinazzi- Alfa Romeo Daniel Ricciardo- McLaren Kimi Raikkonen- Alfa Romeo Fernando Alonso- Alpine George Russell- Alpine Carlos Sainz- Ferrari Nicholas Latifi- Williams Sebastian Vettel- Aston Martin Lance Stroll- Aston Martin Mick Schumacher- Haas Nikita Mazepin- Haas

