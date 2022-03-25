Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2022: Schedule, Preview, How To Watch & Live Streaming Details

The 2022 F1 season have already started on a positive note for Lewis Hamilton who found himself on the podium following the third position at the Bahrain GP. Ferrari drivers Charles LeClerc and Carlos Sainz took the top two spots. For Max Verstappen’s first race as world champion was one of the most frustrating of his career as he had to retire from the race due to problem with his car. The upcoming Saudi Arabian GP 2022 is a chance for the Red Bull driver to bounce back and get his season up and running.

The first season of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last year was a controversial one with Lewis Hamilton claiming the win from the pole position amid two red-flag stoppages. The British driver will want to continue to make it two out of two wins at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit and extend his lead over Max Verstappen. Here's all the details related to the Saudi Arabian GP schedule and Saudi Arabian GP live streaming.

F1: Saudi Arabian GP live streaming in India

F1 fans wondering how to watch the sport live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain Grand Prix qualifying live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.

Saudi Arabian GP schedule

Practice 1, Date – 25th March

Timings – 7:30 to 8:30 PM IST

Practice 2, Date – 25th March

Timings – 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST

Practice 3, Date – 26th March

Timings – 7:30 to 8:30 PM IST

Qualifying, Date – 26th March

Timings – 10:30 to 11:30 PM IST

Race, Date – 27th March

Timings – 10:30 PM to 12:30 AM IST

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian GP 2022 will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit located on the Corniche – a 30km coastal resort area of the ancient Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix joins its Middle Eastern counterparts in Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and was then level on points with Max Verstappen. They both were fighting for the title championship and were levelled on 369.5 points after the race.