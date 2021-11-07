'Scariest Man On The Planet' Vs 'Iranian Hulk' Fight To Take Place Next Year

Martyn Ford and Sajad Gharibi are set to face each other in a dream matchup on April 2 in London next year. Ford, who is referred to as the 'Scariest Man On The Planet' will face Gharibi, who is referred to as the 'Iranian Hulk.'

Ford is a British actor, bodybuilder and personal trainer, having a height of six feet and eight inches. On the other hand, weightlifter Gharibi is slightly shorter as he has a height of six feet and two inches.

Martyn Ford vs Iranian Hulk is a fight for the ages

Although Martyn Ford has been a regular in mixed martial arts (MMA) training for several years now, neither man has fought in an official fight yet. With the bout between the two having been confirmed, the tension between the two has recently been on the rise as well. In an Instagram post, Ford revealed that he will not engage in the most technical fight but insisted that things have gotten 'very personal' between him and Gharibi.

His Instagram post read, "He made it personal, too personal...There are words and actions you don’t use! NOW we have a FIGHT ..But more than that, we have a VENUE & DATE. Wait till you see the undercard & entertainment. The demand for this is huge, and I wanna thank you all for the support."

He went on to add in his post that he is confident that he will 'win in no time,' going to the extent of stating that it 'is promised.' He also stated that he would 'love to share this experience' with his friends and family as the show they will build 'will be insane.' He ended the post by telling his fans that he will see them at the venue. Meanwhile, his opponent has remained fairly quiet on the topic.

However, Sajad Gharibi did reveal to UFC president Dana White last year that he was looking for a proper fight as 'some of these tiny and skinny fighters' make him 'really bored.' He told White that he was 'totally ready for it' and that he had come to the 'Octagon for a real battle' and 'not for fun.' And now it seems the wishes of the two have been fulfilled as the two will fight each other in an epic clash in London next year.