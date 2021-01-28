Seahawks OT Chad Wheeler Arrested For Domestic Violence After Beating Up Girlfriend

Seattle Seahawks star Chad Wheeler has been arrested on the suspicion of felony domestic violence after an incident at a residence in a Seattle suburb, police and court records say. The 27-year-old appeared in King County District Court and his bail was set at $400,000 as he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim and to surrender all weapons. Following the Chad Wheeler domestic violence case, the Seahawks waived him off their roster.

Chad Wheeler arrested after being charged with domestic violence

According to court documents obtained by CNN, Chad Wheeler viciously attacked the victim in her bedroom, strangling her at times with both hands. The 27-year-old is also accused of strangling the victim twice until she lost consciousness. The incident began at around 9:44 p.m. PT in Kent, Washington. Kings County Police reports that the victim texted friends, her family and Wheeler's father to call 911 and they subsequently forced entry after hearing her screaming inside. An officer attempted to use a Taser to subdue Wheeler "with little effect".

Chad Wheeler of the @Seahawks tried to kill his girlfriend because she wouldn’t bow to him. He was even surprised at her survival.



If you’re not outraged, you’re part of the problem. @NFL handle this swiftly & decisively. pic.twitter.com/R2IF1HwMow — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 27, 2021

According to TMZ, police say they were told the argument began after the woman refused to bow to the NFL player. The reported stated that is when Wheeler allegedly grabbed the woman, threw her on the bed, and choked her until she was unconscious. According to the report, when the woman regained consciousness, Wheeler said, "Wow you're alive?". Police further stated that that's when the woman locked herself into the bathroom to call for help.

Seahawks’ statement on OT Chad Wheeler: pic.twitter.com/G9I0iDiqLz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2021

Chad Wheeler faces charges of first-degree domestic violence assault, domestic violence unlawful imprisonment and resisting arrest. The 27-year-old will enter a plea at his arraignment, scheduled for February 9. The now-former Seahawks offensive tackle took to Twitter following the incident and wrote that "events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode".

Wheeler apologised "for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me" and said he is "truly ashamed" of his behaviour. The 27-year-old further mentioned that he is "deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused" to his partner. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening".

I apologize profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me. The most important thing right now is that Alleah gets the care she needs and I get help. Both are happening. — Chad Wheeler (@ChadWheeler72) January 27, 2021

