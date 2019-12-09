Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Gets A Signature Coffee; It's Called 'Decaf Metcalf'

Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf plays as a wide receiver and has been impressive in the NFL this season. DK Metcalf, who played at Ole Miss for three seasons before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks worth $4.6 million ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL season. The youngster has been in the news in recent weeks and recently signed a new deal with a coffee company for a specific reason.
DK Metcalf with the 35-yard catch down the sideline! @dkm14 #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2019
A Georgia-based coffee company, Volcanica Coffee, partnered last week with Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf to begin selling 16-ounce bags of "Decaf Metcalf" coffee on the company's website.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019
So Decaf Metcalf is now a real thing.https://t.co/wuhInlVexM
In a rather smart marketing move, a Georgia-based coffee company - Volcanica Coffee - teamed up with DK Metcalf to promote a signature blend of caffeine named 'Decaf Metcalf'. As per ESPN reports, the proceeds from the sale of this particular product are going to charity. DK Metcalf is donating some of the proceeds to a non-profit called Prison Fellowship.
Leading Rookie WRs in Receiving Yards— Bruce Matson (@MetricScout) December 6, 2019
DK Metcalf 705
Terry McLaurin 646
AJ Brown 626
Deebo Samuel 564
Marquise Brown 520
Darius Slayton 505
Mecole Hardman 450
Preston Williams 428
Diontae Johnson 423
Hunter Renfrow 396 pic.twitter.com/Aprdzh9cq9
