Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Gets A Signature Coffee; It's Called 'Decaf Metcalf'

Seattle Seahawks rookie baller - DK Metcalf - has teamed up with a leading coffee company to patent his own signature blend with the title 'Decaf Metcalf'.

Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf plays as a wide receiver and has been impressive in the NFL this season. DK Metcalf, who played at Ole Miss for three seasons before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks worth $4.6 million ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL season. The youngster has been in the news in recent weeks and recently signed a new deal with a coffee company for a specific reason.

Seahawks' star DK Metcalf at it again with this stunner!

Meet the latest attraction at Seattle Seahawks - 'Decaf Metcalf'

In a rather smart marketing move, a Georgia-based coffee company - Volcanica Coffee - teamed up with DK Metcalf to promote a signature blend of caffeine named 'Decaf Metcalf'. As per ESPN reports, the proceeds from the sale of this particular product are going to charity. DK Metcalf is donating some of the proceeds to a non-profit called Prison Fellowship.

Rookie DK Metcalf grabbing eyeballs in the NFL

