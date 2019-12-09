Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf Gets A Signature Coffee; It's Called 'Decaf Metcalf'

Seattle Seahawks’ DK Metcalf plays as a wide receiver and has been impressive in the NFL this season. DK Metcalf, who played at Ole Miss for three seasons before declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the Seahawks worth $4.6 million ahead of the start of the 2019 NFL season. The youngster has been in the news in recent weeks and recently signed a new deal with a coffee company for a specific reason.

Seahawks' star DK Metcalf at it again with this stunner!

DK Metcalf with the 35-yard catch down the sideline! @dkm14 #Seahawks



📺: #SEAvsLAR on NBC

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/jQ30PKCS7y pic.twitter.com/zQ8btNjdsX — NFL (@NFL) December 9, 2019

Meet the latest attraction at Seattle Seahawks - 'Decaf Metcalf'

A Georgia-based coffee company, Volcanica Coffee, partnered last week with Seahawks’ WR D.K. Metcalf to begin selling 16-ounce bags of "Decaf Metcalf" coffee on the company's website.



So Decaf Metcalf is now a real thing.https://t.co/wuhInlVexM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

In a rather smart marketing move, a Georgia-based coffee company - Volcanica Coffee - teamed up with DK Metcalf to promote a signature blend of caffeine named 'Decaf Metcalf'. As per ESPN reports, the proceeds from the sale of this particular product are going to charity. DK Metcalf is donating some of the proceeds to a non-profit called Prison Fellowship.

Rookie DK Metcalf grabbing eyeballs in the NFL

Leading Rookie WRs in Receiving Yards



DK Metcalf 705

Terry McLaurin 646

AJ Brown 626

Deebo Samuel 564

Marquise Brown 520

Darius Slayton 505

Mecole Hardman 450

Preston Williams 428

Diontae Johnson 423

Hunter Renfrow 396 pic.twitter.com/Aprdzh9cq9 — Bruce Matson (@MetricScout) December 6, 2019

