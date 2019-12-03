Seattle Seahawks Players Show Off Uber-cool Dance Moves Celebrating Win Vs Vikings

Seattle Seahawks registered a comfortable win against the visiting Minnesota Vikings 37-30 in the National Football League (NFL) on Monday night at the CenturyLink Field Arena. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny combined for three touchdowns as the Seattle Seahawks made it 10-2 in the NFC West league. However, if you thought that was impressive enough, wait till you see the Seattle Seahawks’ players perform their ‘new edition’ dance celebration which won over netizens across the globe.

Seattle Seahawks' Russ Wilson impresses in the win against Minnesota Vikings

Seattle Seahawks show-off 'new edition' dance moves

Russell Wilson, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns during Seattle Seahawks' win on Monday night, set up teammate David Moore with a sublime pass that resulted in a 75-yard touchdown. However, after Moore's touchdown reception put the Seattle Seahawks ahead by nine points, he lined up with Seattle Seahawks’ receivers Tyler Lockett and Jaron Brown for a synchronised boy band dance. The dance included some hip movements, arm-waving topped with some salsa-esque jive moves. The score put the Seahawks ahead, 27-17 Their dance number was, reportedly, a tribute to the musical group - New Edition - who performed a similar dance in a video to their song If It Isn't Love.

The Seattle Seahawks sit comfortably at the top of NFC West

