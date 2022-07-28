Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel joined Instagram on July 28 to shockingly announce his decision to retire from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. The Aston Martin driver revealed that he is clear on his decision to walk away from the sport as he is keen on spending more time with his family.

The German racer, who won four Drivers' Championships with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, said, "The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," Vettel said in a statement released by Aston Martin.