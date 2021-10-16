Sebastian Vettel Concerned About Staff's Health As F1 Adds More Races To 2022 Calendar

Four-time Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel is worried about the future of F1 as the sporting authorities continue to add more races to the calendar. The F1 2022 calendar has the most number of races with 23, one more than the number of races scheduled in 2021.

There will be a new venue as well as the return of some classics. Similar to the ongoing season, the first race on the F1 2022 calendar will be held in Bahrain, while the last one will be held in Abu Dhabi. Moreover, for the first time since 1984, there will also be three races conducted in North America.

Sebastian Vettel worried about F1 as more races are added

Sebastian Vettel is concerned that the sport will be 'less special' if more races continue to be added to the F1 schedule, as there will be 'too many races for the people to watch.' While speaking to Autosport, the German driver said, "It's not special anymore, if there's that many." However, the more important reason why he seemed to be worried about more races being added is because of the health of the staff of all teams.

"I feel for [the staff]. Us drivers, we are on the good side of things: we can arrive on a Wednesday night and leave if we find a flight etcetera on a Sunday night. But the team already has a lot more stress. They arrived Monday or Saturday the week before, they build the garage, prepare the cars, and then also they have to run the full week and then pack down, send everything back, and prepare back in the factory," added the Aston Martin F1 driver.

Vettel also suggested that as per his opinion, there should be fewer races as the people working in the factories have a life outside of F1 as well. As things stand, he said that they are 'busy all weekdays and nearly every weekend," which is why they have 'no time' for themselves. He concluded his opinion by explaining there ideally should be 'a balance betwinewieen their life at home and the time spent away.'

Image: AP