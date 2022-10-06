Sebastian Vettel Hints At F1 Comeback In Future Ahead Of His Final Japanese Grand Prix

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel heads into the final Japanese Grand Prix weekend of his celebratory career this weekend. As Formula 1 returns to the iconic Suzuka circuit for the first time in three years, Vettel inches closer towards F1 retirement at the end of the season. However, the German driver was much emotional ahead of his final Japanese Grand Prix weekend.

The iconic Suzuka circuit will certainly go down as one of the favorite tracks for the four-time world champion as he claimed five pole positions and four race wins at the venue. He also claimed the second of his four championship wins at Suzuka in 2011. Meanwhile, ahead of the Japanese GP 2022, Vettel was questioned if he is going to miss the iconic circuit.

As reported by F1, the Aston Martin driver admitted to always loving the track and also that it stands out as his favorite track on the F1 calendar. At the same time, he also hinted towards a one-off F1 return at the circuit after his retirement. It is pertinent to mention that the 35-year-old is yet to announce his future plans once the ongoing season concludes in Abu Dhabi.

Sebastian Vettel sheds light on his love for the Suzuka circuit

“From the very first year, this has been a special place. For me, just the layout of corners, the first sector, it’s iconic, it’s a figure-of-eight track, the only one we have. Plus, the atmosphere, the attention the sport gets when we come here is crazy so yeah, lots of very nice memories. I didn’t think at the other races – I know it will be my last time, but here it does feel a bit different somehow. I look forward to the sessions we have and the race on Sunday,” Vettel said while sharing his thoughts on the circuit.

'Wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka': Sebastian Vettel

Answering the question about racing in Suzuka again in any category, Vettel hinted about continuing in the capacity of a reserve driver. “I don’t know, never say never. I mean it’s a great track for many reasons. Who knows what the future brings, I don’t know. Obviously, I love driving and I think around this track I always felt alive and the passion… feels alive, so we’ll see what kind of car in the future will come up,” said Vettel.

“Maybe one of [the F1 drivers] in the future will feel sick – I don’t wish for them to feel so, but I wouldn’t mind jumping back in for a race at Suzuka at any time. We’ll see what the future brings – at the moment I have no plans,” he added. On being asked if he is serious, Vettel insisted that he will seriously consider this if ay constructor is happy to sign a driver for a single race.