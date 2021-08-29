Last Updated:

WATCH | Sebastian Vettel Praised For Stopping Near Lando Norris' Crash Site To Check If He Is Fine

Lando Norris, who was ahead of Sebastian Vettel in Q3, crashed at high speed in wet conditions at Eau Rouge, when his car hit barriers and spun across track.

Written By
Suraj Alva
Sebastian Vettel on Lando Norris crash

Image: F1/ Twitter/ Instagram


The F1 2021 Belgian GP produced surprising results with George Russell earning podium for Williams Mercedes. Now, Russell will start at the second position on the grid between Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. However, the qualifying session also witnessed a horrific car crash involving McLaren's Lando Norris. The 21-year-old qualified a provisional ninth for the Belgian GP but may start lower down or from the pit lane depending on the damage to his MCL35M car, and potential grid penalties he may incur should key parts need to be replaced.

Lando Norris Crash: Sebastian Vettel checks on fellow F1 driver 

Before the news of the Lando Norris crash came out, the McClaren driver topped Q1 and Q2 on Saturday. Norris was first on track in the third session of qualifying with the rain forcing the drivers to make the switch to wet tyres. The British driver crashed out at high speed in wet conditions at Eau Rouge, where his car hit the barriers and spun across the track. Norris immediately came on the radio to inform his team he was fine. The F1 driver later took to Instagram and posted a message in which he wrote that after the big crash he was feeling a little bruised but still felt well. He further informed his fans that he is recovering to take part in Sunday's race. He also thanked the well-wishers for all the messages.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lando Norris (@landonorris)

While the session was red-flagged following the Lando Norris crash, Sebastian Vettel was particularly angry when Norris’ huge crash was reported on team radio. Vettel was the next car through Eau Rouge and he slowed down to pull alongside Norris' car to check if the McLaren driver was okay.

According to a report by ESPN, on Friday evening, two W Series drivers went to the hospital after crashing out in qualifying at the same point of the race track. In August, former Williams driver Jack Aitken had a huge crash at the same point during the Spa 24 Hours endurance race. Aitken has been one of the drivers to call for changes to be made to the corner. Norris had told McLaren there was a lot of standing water on the circuit shortly before his crash.

Twitter lauds Sebastian Vettel's concern for Norris

(Image: F1/ Twitter/ Instagram)

