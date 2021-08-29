The F1 2021 Belgian GP produced surprising results with George Russell earning podium for Williams Mercedes. Now, Russell will start at the second position on the grid between Red Bull's Sebastian Vettel and defending champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. However, the qualifying session also witnessed a horrific car crash involving McLaren's Lando Norris. The 21-year-old qualified a provisional ninth for the Belgian GP but may start lower down or from the pit lane depending on the damage to his MCL35M car, and potential grid penalties he may incur should key parts need to be replaced.

Lando Norris Crash: Sebastian Vettel checks on fellow F1 driver

Before the news of the Lando Norris crash came out, the McClaren driver topped Q1 and Q2 on Saturday. Norris was first on track in the third session of qualifying with the rain forcing the drivers to make the switch to wet tyres. The British driver crashed out at high speed in wet conditions at Eau Rouge, where his car hit the barriers and spun across the track. Norris immediately came on the radio to inform his team he was fine. The F1 driver later took to Instagram and posted a message in which he wrote that after the big crash he was feeling a little bruised but still felt well. He further informed his fans that he is recovering to take part in Sunday's race. He also thanked the well-wishers for all the messages.

It was a dramatic Saturday at Spa, in our first qualifying session after the 2021 summer break ⏱



Watch highlights here - including this incident that Lando thankfully walked away from, and a battle for pole that was decided by 0.013s ⬇️#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2021

While the session was red-flagged following the Lando Norris crash, Sebastian Vettel was particularly angry when Norris’ huge crash was reported on team radio. Vettel was the next car through Eau Rouge and he slowed down to pull alongside Norris' car to check if the McLaren driver was okay.

If you're in trouble, he's got your back 👀



We should all try and be a bit more Seb 😇#BelgianGP 🇧🇪 #F1 @LandoNorris pic.twitter.com/md9Lz41iQY — Formula 1 (@F1) August 28, 2021

According to a report by ESPN, on Friday evening, two W Series drivers went to the hospital after crashing out in qualifying at the same point of the race track. In August, former Williams driver Jack Aitken had a huge crash at the same point during the Spa 24 Hours endurance race. Aitken has been one of the drivers to call for changes to be made to the corner. Norris had told McLaren there was a lot of standing water on the circuit shortly before his crash.

Twitter lauds Sebastian Vettel's concern for Norris

Be like Seb! — McLaren (@McLarenF1) August 28, 2021

Total respect to Seb for stopping to see if Lando was ok. pic.twitter.com/NJvpKHLELQ — Debbie ⫩ 🧡 (@debbienando14) August 28, 2021

Vettel has cemented himself as a legend. When you get to know his personality, you can’t help but love his honesty, wit, passion not only for the sport but other drivers too. Just can’t fault the guy now. Hats off to you Seb 🤘🏻 — kim walker (@kimwalk45361273) August 28, 2021

If we didn't know that already. Seb has become an 'old' wise man. The FIA can learn to listen to him when he says a red flag is necessary. Luckily Lando is OK. — Formula1 2021 (@plinstering) August 28, 2021

(Image: F1/ Twitter/ Instagram)