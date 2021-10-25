Shaquille O’Neal Makes Surprise Appearance On US Grand Prix Podium, Dwarfs Lewis Hamilton

The Formula One US Grand Prix, which concluded on Sunday, was a star-studded affair with celebrities visiting the Circuit of the Americas to watch the race, marking a comeback after one-year hiatus due to global lockdown. Among the celebrities in attendance were actor Ben Stiller, rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, golfer Rory McIlroy and tennis champion Serena Williams, who all participated in the pre-race grid walk. NBA legend and former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal took the entire event by a laughing storm and was also subject to hilarious troll online.

Formula One: Shaquille O’Neal dwarfs Lewis Hamilton at winners podium

The US Grand Prix event was won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen with Lewis Hamilton coming second, while Verstappen teammate Sergio Perez took the third spot. Shaquille O’Neal, who was set to present the award to the winner, entered the grandstand in an EPIC longhorn car. Not only did Shaquille O’Neal present the award to the winner Max Verstappen but the Lakers legend then stood alongside the three drivers on the podium, giving funny sight to the fans.

Apart from giving away the winners trophy to Max Verstappen, Shaquille O’Neal was also spotted at the start of the race with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, with the photo going viral on Twitter.

Max Verstappen beats Lewis Hamilton at US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen held off Formula One title rival Lewis Hamilton over the final thrilling laps of the U.S. Grand Prix on Sunday to win his eighth race of the season and double his lead in the championship standings. Verstappen, who entered the Circuit of the Americas with a six-point lead over Hamilton in the standings, now leads the seven-time champion by 12 points with five races remaining.

Hamilton in his Mercedes was bearing down on Verstappen over the final 18 laps and had cut the Red Bull driver's lead to less than 1 second by the final lap. But he couldn't make a pass at the end and settled for second. Verstappen, the 24-year-old Dutchman chasing his first championship, now has some breathing room heading into Mexico City, a high-altitude stronghold for Red Bull. Hamilton, a five-time winner at COTA who couldn't catch Verstappen in the end, is seeking a record eighth F1 title.

Image: F1/ Twitter/ Instagram