'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passes away after battle with COVID-19, tributes pour in

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ''Shooter Dadi'', who hailed from Johri village in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, passed away on April 30 at the age of 89 after getting infected from COVID-19. Soon after testing positive, she was admitted to a Meerut hospital on April 26 due to respiratory problems. The family members of the legendary shooter had earlier informed about her condition on Twitter.

Chandro was in her 60s when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions. "Shooter Dadi" Chandro and Prakashi Tomar's life was portrayed on the silver screen in the film Saand Ki Aankh, which was portrayed by actors Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu respectively. The movie showcases their interesting journey of taking up shooting in their 60s and struggles to achieve fame fighting all odds.

Bhumi who essayed her character also expressed her grief. ‘Devastated’ by the sad news, Bhumi shared her pride and honour to have stepped into her shoes and played her role in the film. “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar ,” she tweeted. Chandro Tomar has won over 30 national championships and numerous other competitions.

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her ðŸ™#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Actress Taapsee Pannu who essayed the role of Chandro’s sister Prakashi Tomar in the film took to Twitter and mourned the tragic loss. While sharing a throwback picture from the shooting days in their village, the actress hailed Charo Tomar for the inspirational legacy that she has left behind. Condoling her death, Taapsee wrote, “For the inspiration, you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you.”

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the âœŒðŸ¼ and peace be with you â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

