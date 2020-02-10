Six Nations 2020: England Coach Eddie Jones Against Adding Teams To The Championship

Six Nations 2020 is currently underway. Widely considered as one of the premier rugby leagues in the world, there were reports that Rugby World Cup champions South Africa would also be included in the tournament in 2023 or 2024. Multiple reports in the UK suggested that the Springboks would exit the Rugby Championship (Southern Hemisphere tournament) and join the Northern Hemisphere tournament instead.

🗣️ "It’s called the greatest rugby tournament in the world and I think it is. So why would you want to add other teams that are going to decrease the level of competition." #GuinnessSixNations



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Eddie Jones warns against Six Nations expansion. 👉 https://t.co/5WrL96QYpL pic.twitter.com/OhHAh4G6UB — Planet Rugby (@PlanetRugby) February 10, 2020

Eddie Jones against Six Nations expansion

However, England rugby team coach Eddie Jones believes increasing the number of teams in the Six Nations tournament would be a mistake. Eddie Jones' side beat Scotland on Sunday in Six Nations 2020 to register their first win in the tournament. During a post-match media session, Eddie Jones admitted that adding another side to the Six Nations will have a negative effect on the tournament's culture and might even decrease the level of competition.

Eddie Jones further added that the history of the sides competing in Six Nations 2020 makes it more special. Adding more sides to the prestigious tournament would make it 'meaningless' according to Eddie Jones.

Six Nations 2020: Eddie Jones on Scotland match

Eddie Jones: “Old fashioned game. Aggressive crowd, without much manners. I thought you were supposed to show kickers respect?” What do you want Eddie, a wee piece of shortbread and a cuppa? It’s Scotland v England in the pishing rain. — Gordon Smart (@gordonsmart) February 8, 2020

England, who were beaten by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup finals in 2019, are currently fourth in the Six Nations 2020 points table with a 1-1 (win-loss) record. Speaking on the level of competition in Six Nations 2020, Eddie Jones claimed that the tournament is more difficult than the World Cup and the physicality in games has gone up a notch.

Week 3 of Six Nations 2020 will see England face Ireland while table-toppers France will face defending champions Wales.

