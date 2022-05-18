Spanish GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming Details For F1 Weekend At Barcelona

Formula One racing action heads to the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit at Barcelona in Spain this weekend for the sixth round of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen heads into weekends looking for his fourth win of the season, having already won the Saudi Arabian GP, Emilia Romagna GP, and the Miami GP, while suffering DNFs on the other two occasions. At the same time, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc heads into the Spanish GP 2022 as the driver's championship 2022 points table leader.

Charles Leclerc has a 19 points lead over Max Verstappen in the 2022 standings

Leclerc currently sits at the top of the standings with 104 points to his credit, having won the season-opening Bahrain GP and Australian GP, alongside four podium finishes in total so far. Meanwhile, Verstappen sits second in the standings with 85 points, three race wins, and three podium finishes. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez follows Verstappen in the standings as he sits at third with 66 points and two podium finishes. While George Russell and Carlos Sainz sit fourth and fifth in the 2022 standings with 59 and 53 points respectively, the seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton finds himself at sixth in the standings with 36 points.

Spanish GP 2022: Full Schedule for F1 Free Practice, Qualifying, and Main Race

Free Practice 1: 17:30 - 18:30 IST on May 20 (Friday)

Free Practice 2: 20:30-21:30 IST on May 20 (Friday)

Free Practice 3: 16:30-17:39 IST on May 21 (Saturday)

Qualifying: 19:30-20:20 IST on May 21 (Saturday)

Main Race: 18:30-20:30 IST on May 22 (Sunday)

Spanish GP 2022: Live Streaming details for viewers in India, UK, and US

Formula One wondering how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2022 race weekend live in India, can tune in to the live broadcast by Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India and the event will be streamed on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Sky Sports Network will telecast the race weekend in the UK, while fans have to tune in to the ESPN Network in the US.