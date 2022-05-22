Spanish GP 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch F1 LIVE In India, US And UK?

Ferrari sensation and the current F1 drivers' championship leader Charles Leclerc registered the fourth pole position for himself in the Formula One 2022 season, by clocking a time of 1:18.750 in qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the Spanish Grand Prix weekend. While Leclerc starts the main race on Sunday from P1, the reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen will start the race from P2, having lodged the best timing of 1:19.073 in qualifying. At the same time, Spanish driver Carlos Sainz will begin his home race from P3.

Verstappen faced an engine issue during his final run in the qualifying, which compromised with his session. Leclerc earlier spun around at the beginning of Q3 and put up a stunning comeback lap to take pole position. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ George Russell will start the face from P4, followed by Red Bull’s Sergi Perez in P5.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, followed by Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas will start the race at P6 and P7 respectively. The Haas duo of Mick Schumacher and Kevin Magnussenwrap up the top-10 starting grid, sandwiching McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo who qualified P9. Having said that, here’s a look at the full starting grid and the live streaming details about the main race for Spanish GP 2022.

Formula One: Live Streaming details for Spanish GP 2022

Formula One fans wondering how to watch the Spanish Grand Prix 2022 live in India, can tune in to the live broadcast by Star Sports Network. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Formula 1 in India and the event will be streamed on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Sky Sports Network will telecast the race weekend in the UK, while fans have to tune in to the ESPN Network in the US. The main race of the Spanish GP will be held on Sunday, May 22, at 6:30 PM IST.

Complete starting grid for Spanish GP 2022

1) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) George Russell, Mercedes

5) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

8) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

9) Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren

10) Mick Schumacher, Haas

11) Lando Norris, McLaren

12) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

13) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

14) Pierre Gasly, Alpha Tauri

15) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

16) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

17) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

19) Alex Albon, Williams

20) Nicolas Latifi, Williams

(Image: AP/@circuitdebcncat/Instagram)