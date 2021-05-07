Spanish Grand Prix Time In Australia, NZ: How To Watch Spanish GP Live In Australia & NZ?

The much-awaited Spanish Grand Prix is already underway as an exciting action of one free practice session has been completed. Mercedes and Red Bull were once again separated by the tiniest of margins as Valtteri Bottas led the timing charts from Max Verstappen by just 0.033s. Meanwhile, reigning Driver's Champion Lewis Hamilton finished the session third fastest.

If the first practice session timings are anything to go by, Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race promises to be filled with captivating action once again with Mercedes and Red Bull fighting it out for the win. With that in mind, the Spanish Grand Prix qualifying is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 8 before Sunday's main race. Here are the details of the Spanish Grand Prix time in Australia and New Zealand, and the details of how to watch the Spanish GP live in the two countries.

Spanish GP 2021 schedule: Spanish Grand Prix time in Australia (all timings are according to Melbourne time)

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM

Free Practice Two: 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Three: 8:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Qualifying: 11:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Sunday, May 9-10

Main Race: 11:00 PM to 1:00 AM

How to watch Spanish GP live in Australia? Spanish GP live stream Australia

For fans wondering how to watch Spanish GP live in Australia can tune in to subscription service Fox Sports. Fans who do not have Fox Sports can watch Spanish GP live stream Australia on the Kayo streaming service. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Meanwhile, Channel 10 offers a free alternative and shows the highlights of all 23 races.

Spanish GP 2021 schedule: Spanish Grand Prix time in New Zealand (all timings are in NZST)

Friday, May 7

Free Practice One: 9:30 PM to 10:30 PM

Saturday, May 8

Free Practice Two: 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM

Free Practice Three: 10:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Sunday, May 9

Qualifying: 1:00 AM to 2:00 AM

Monday, May 10

Main Race: 1:00 AM to 3:00 AM

How to watch Spanish GP live in New Zealand? Spanish GP live stream New Zealand

All Spanish GP sessions can be watched on Spark Sport in New Zealand. The subscription costs $19.99 per month, but it also includes a 7-day free trial which means fans can enjoy watching one race for free. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on PC, Mac, Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, among several other devices.