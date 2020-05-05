Sports Ministry Invites Nominations For Arjuna & Khel Ratna Awards 2020

Sports Ministry on Tuesday sent letters to all National Sports Federations inviting submission of nominations for National Sports Awards 2020, which includes the prestigious Arjuna and Khel Ratna awards. The last date for submission of nominations through email (no hard copies) is fixed at June 3.

Subject: Inviting Nominations for National Sports Award, 2020

Sir/Madam,

1. I am directed to invite the nominations for the Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards 2020 for outstanding

achievements of sportspersons in the field of sports at international level.

2. To be eligible for the award, a sportsperson should have had not only good performance consistently for the previous four years at the international level but also

should have shown qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline. Accordingly, sports achievements for the period lS January 2016 to 31St December, 2019

will be taken into consideration.

3. Sportspersons who have been penalized or against whom enquiry is pending/

ongoing for use of drugs/substances banned by the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) based on a sample collected by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) or any other agency authorized by WADA and tested by National Dope Testing Laboratory or any other WADA accredited laboratory, will not be eligible for the Award.

4. The nominations of the eligible sportspersons for the award must be e-mailed in the prescribed proforma to any of the following e-mails - spstomar@nic.in or vsingh.71 gov.in Last date for receipt of nominations is 03rd June, 2020 (Wednesday) upto 11.59 pm.

Nominations received after last date will not be entertained. The

Ministry will not be responsible for any delay.

5. Due to Iockdown on account of outbreak of COVID-19, hard copies of nominations

are not required to be sent. Scanned copies of the nominations duly signed by the applicant and recommending authority may be sent at above mentioned email ids, before last date of submission. Newspaper clippings etc. need not be attached with application forms.

6. Organizations, authorized signatories from whom nominations will be considered and number of nominations they can make are as follows:

i) Indian Olympic Association: President/Secretary General (upto three nominations)

ii) National Sports Federations (NSFs): President/Secretary General (upto three

nominations)

iii) Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI): President' Secretary (upto three nominations).