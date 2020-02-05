Super Bowl LIV: 49ers Host Afterparty In Style With Lil Wayne, DaBaby In Tow

The San Francisco 49ers did not have the best outing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday. Courtesy of a late blitzkrieg from Super Bowl LIV MVP Patrick Mahomes, the San Francisco 49ers ended up missing out on getting their hands on the Lombardi Trophy. However, an argument can be made that they did end up winning one thing: the battle for the Super Bowl afterparty.

Super Bowl LIV: 49ers celebrate loss in style at home of NBA’s Miami Heat with Lil Wayne, DaBaby

The San Francisco 49ers were left nursing the scrapes of defeat at Hard Rock Stadium this past weekend. However, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was loath to let the 49ers sulk after the defeat. The Niners, in turn, organised a Super Bowl LIV afterparty; one that left the Chiefs’ party wanting. The 49ers afterparty included performances from the likes of hip-hop stars Lil Wayne and DaBaby. Kyle Shanahan himself was seen joining in the celebrations.

Kyle and Kristin Juszczyk at the 49ers Super Bowl After Party.



(Via IG/Kristin Juszczyk)

Interestingly, according to TMZ Sports, the 49ers coach is a huge fan of Lil Wayne. Kyle Shanahan reportedly named his son, Carter, after the hip-hop star. The Niners coach also pointed out that fact to Lil Wayne at the 49ers afterparty at the American Airlines Arena.

(Video) Despite loss, Kyle Shanahan asked all players to attend postgame reception at ⁦@AAarena⁩. Most were here along w/ staff, family and VIPs. #DaBaby performed. #SuperBowl #Miami

Super Bowl LIV highlights: 49ers lose the plot, but rebuilding showing signs of promise

Kyle Shanahan reportedly knew he had a task on his hands when he took over as the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Kaepernick, the quarterback who led them to the Super Bowl seven years ago had opted out of his contract, leaving the 49ers without a quarterback. The Niners then opted to rope in Tom Brady’s understudy at the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo.

While Jimmy Garoppolo did not have the best of games at Super Bowl LIV, the fact that the 49ers made it to Super Bowl LIV surprised many. A general consensus among 49ers fans was that Kyle Shanahan’s men were, perhaps, one year away from challenging for Super Bowl glory. The likes of Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and Jimmy Garoppolo showed a significant amount of promise at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on the night. Niners fans now believe the Super Bowl LIV runners up could be one quality wide receiver away from going all the way at Super Bowl LV.

