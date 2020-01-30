Super Bowl LIV: George Kittle Recalls Starstruck 'chest-to-chest' Meeting With The Rock

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has earned a lot of praise en route the Super Bowl LIV. The 49ers may not be heralded for their offensive prowess, but George Kittle has been highly impressive, according to Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski, two of the greatest tight end players the NFL has ever seen. However, George Kittle proved that even the best of players get tongue-tied when they come face-to-face with celebrities. Or 'chest-to-chest', in this case.

Super Bowl LIV: George Kittle recalls coming 'chest-to-chest' with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Chiefs and the 49ers flew in to Miami this week as they prepare for this Sunday's Super Bowl LIV. On the opening night early in the Super Bowl week, George Kittle was due to be introduced to a backstage event at Marlin's Park. The man who was to introduce him to the event turned out to be none other than WWE superstar-turned-actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Speaking to the media at Super Bowl week, George Kittle said that he was taken by surprise on hearing that The Rock would be the one introducing him at Marlin's Park.

George Kittle: “I just met the Rock. I’m living my best life” #SuperBowlLIV — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) January 28, 2020

"I was like, 'Oh what!?' and turned around and all the sudden he's chest to chest with me." - George Kittle

Kittle recalls The Rock being "really big and really sweaty,". The Rock then greeted Kittle with a "What's up, Brother?", according to the 49ers tight end. "It took me about 20 minutes to calm down and recover after that," Little continued. The 49ers tight end also enjoyed the rare privilege of tasting The Rock's Teremana Tequila, designed to be the ‘Tequila of the people’. On being asked to rate the tequila on a scale of 1 to 10, George Kittle replied by saying that the tequila was plain "delicious".

