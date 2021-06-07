'Sushil Kumar Is A Prisoner, Not A Guest': Jail Unhappy With Wrestler's Special Food Plea

Currently serving judicial custody of 9 days in the murder case of a 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana following a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium, Sushil Kumar recently filed a plea to allow him to have protein-rich food along with supplements, citing his status as an Olympian wrestler. Now, a highly placed source of Mandoli Jail has told Republic's Atul Krishnan that Sushil Kumar demand for special food has been snubbed and also stated that the jail administration is not happy with Sushil Kumar's conduct.

'Tihar's Mandoli Jail not happy with Sushil Kumar's conduct': Sources

As per a highly placed source of Tihar's Mandoli Jail, the jail administration is not happy with Wrestler Sushil Kumar's conduct over food. "He is a prisoner, not a guest. He will be served as per the Jail manual. We can consult the jail doctor if extra food is necessary. And the extra food too will be given from the jail canteen. Outside food will not be allowed as it violates the jail manual. The Jail is not happy with the behaviour of Sushil, " the source said.

Sushil Kumar's plea for high protein diet

Wrestler Sushil Kumar's counsel on Saturday moved an application in the Rohini Court to allow the wrestler to have a high protein diet along with supplements till the time he is in jail. As per the application moved by Team Sushil Kumar, it states that Sushil Kumar is the only Indian to win two back-to-back Olympic medals in individual sport for the country. He won bronze in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and Silver in the 2012 London Olympic Games. Sushil Kumar’s success story is not confined only to Olympics as he has also won 3 consecutive gold medals in Commonwealth games. Sushil is also a recipient of Padma Shri for his contribution in making the country proud at the international level consistently.

"The false implication should not lead to end his career and in order to continue his career, he seeks permission of this Court for special food and supplements," added Sushil Kumar's application.

As per the application, Sushil Kumar consumes supplements like isolate whey protein, Omega 3 Capsules, Jointment Capsules, Pre-Workout C4 and Hyde, Multivitamin GNC, Exercises Bands, etc. The application also said that being a wrestler, it is necessary for Sushil Kumar to take a special nutrition diet. "Denial of this basic requirement will have huge implication on career," said Sushil Kumar's plea.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

