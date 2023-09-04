Switzerland Tourism Felicitates Gold Medalist 'Friendship Ambassador' Neeraj Chopra

Switzerland Tourism felicitated their 'Friendship Ambassador' Olympic and World champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra for his achievements.

The 25-year-old Chopra became only the third javelin thrower in history to hold both the Olympic and World Championships crowns after winning the worlds title in Budapest with a throw of 88.17m last month.

"We are honoured and delighted to celebrate India's sports legend Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj is paving the way and inspiring an entire generation. For us at Switzerland Tourism, we are extremely happy with our association with Neeraj as our 'Friendship Ambassador' in India.

"We heartily congratulate him on his world championship and wish him the best for his future endeavours," Pascal Prinz, Head of global partnerships at Switzerland Tourism, said in a media release.

Chopra has been enjoying the adventurous, sporty and scenic outdoors of Switzerland. He shared his Swiss experiences of popular adventure sports like skydiving, canyon jumping and jet boating in Interlaken, para-gliding, and helicopter tour over the Zermatt landscape.