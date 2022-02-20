'There Will Come A Day': Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As India Win Bid To Host 2023 IOC Session

India on Saturday was selected as a host venue for the next session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). India won the bid to host the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. Mumbai was selected to host the next IOC Session after 75 out of 82 member countries voted in favour of India's bid. Expressing his delight at the news, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned to social media to issue a statement, where he remarked that "there will come a day when India will host the Olympics."

"It's wonderful to know that Mumbai will be hosting the 2023 ICO session. This is a proud moment for India. Several sportspersons - past & present, have inspired India's Olympic dreams. Major Dhyanchand ji, Milkha Singh ji, and others like them made us dream & believe about reaching the pinnacle of sport. IOC 2023 Mumbai will be a tribute to all their legendary contributions," Sachin said in his statement.

"This is just the beginning. There will come a day when India will host the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to the efforts of Smt Nita Ambani, Shri Abhinav Bindra, Sri Anurag Thakur & Dr Narinder Batra. Their role in fueling the Olympic movement is commendable," Sachin added.

The IOC session is slated to come to India in 2023 after a gap of 40 long years. The last time an IOC session was held in India was way back in 1983 in New Delhi. The delegation that helped India win the bid for the 2023 IOC Session included IOC Member Nita Ambani, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra.

"The Olympic Movement comes back to India after 40 years, as we have the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023! I'm excited for the youth of India to experience the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," Nita Ambani said in a statement after Mumbai was selected as a host venue.

Meanwhile, several other famous personalities from India reacted to the development. Amongst those who celebrated the news on Twitter is Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra MLA Aditya Thackrey, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey, Abhinav Bindra, Anurag Thakur.

India is once again scripting history! We must all celebrate as Mumbai will, for the first time ever, play host to the IOC Session. Congratulations to Mrs. Nita Ambani and @WeAreTeamIndia for this incredible result.#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 https://t.co/HUyI5mcpSU — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) February 19, 2022

The 2020 Olympics was historic for India. Today, we make more history as Mumbai is announced as host of the 2023 IOC Session. Proud to have been part of the delegation led by Mrs. Nita Ambani, and Dr. Narinder Batra!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) February 19, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to the delegation led by IOC Members Mrs. Nita Ambani and Dr. Narinder Batra, @ianuragthakur and @Abhinav_Bindra as Mumbai gets all set to host IOC Session 2023.#IOCSessionMumbai2023 #StrongerTogether @WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/n6Rsr2DXjl — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 19, 2022

The IOC Session 2023 will be held in Mumbai! Our chance to show the world that India is ready! Congratulations to the @WeAreTeamIndia Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and especially proud that an Indian woman Nita Ambani ji led the delegation!#StrongerTogether #IOCSessionMumbai2023 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) February 19, 2022

It is gladdening to note that India has been chosen to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee Session. I am confident this will be a memorable IOC session and will lead to positive outcomes for world sports: PM @narendramodi #StrongerTogether — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2022

Image: PTI/AP