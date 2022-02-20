Last Updated:

'There Will Come A Day': Sachin Tendulkar Reacts As India Win Bid To Host 2023 IOC Session

Expressing his delight at the news, Sachin Tendulkar turned to social media to remark that "there will come a day when India will host the Olympics."

India on Saturday was selected as a host venue for the next session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). India won the bid to host the 2023 IOC Session in Mumbai during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. Mumbai was selected to host the next IOC Session after 75 out of 82 member countries voted in favour of India's bid. Expressing his delight at the news, former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar turned to social media to issue a statement, where he remarked that "there will come a day when India will host the Olympics."

"It's wonderful to know that Mumbai will be hosting the 2023 ICO session. This is a proud moment for India. Several sportspersons - past & present, have inspired India's Olympic dreams. Major Dhyanchand ji, Milkha Singh ji, and others like them made us dream & believe about reaching the pinnacle of sport. IOC 2023 Mumbai will be a tribute to all their legendary contributions," Sachin said in his statement. 

"This is just the beginning. There will come a day when India will host the Olympics. Hearty congratulations to the efforts of Smt Nita Ambani, Shri Abhinav Bindra, Sri Anurag Thakur & Dr Narinder Batra. Their role in fueling the Olympic movement is commendable," Sachin added. 

2023 IOC Session

The IOC session is slated to come to India in 2023 after a gap of 40 long years. The last time an IOC session was held in India was way back in 1983 in New Delhi. The delegation that helped India win the bid for the 2023 IOC Session included IOC Member Nita Ambani, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, 2008 Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bindra, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra. 

"The Olympic Movement comes back to India after 40 years, as we have the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023! I'm excited for the youth of India to experience the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," Nita Ambani said in a statement after Mumbai was selected as a host venue.

Meanwhile, several other famous personalities from India reacted to the development. Amongst those who celebrated the news on Twitter is Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra MLA Aditya Thackrey, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey, Abhinav Bindra, Anurag Thakur. 

