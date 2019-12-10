Tiger Woods Receives Pleasant Surprise By Amputee Golfer Shane Luke During Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods' career has enjoyed a sort of renaissance of late. After a turbulent couple of years, the 11-time PGA Player of the Year is finally showing signs of being back to his best. Tiger Woods has been handed a number of awards for his golfing exploits over the years, but none of those could have prepared him for what he was going to be handed during the Presidents Cup.

Tiger Woods handed a prosthetic leg at Presidents Cup launch

As Tiger Woods geared up to captain the US Presidents Cup team at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club, the record holder's sombre look was wiped away when he was handed a prosthetic leg by Australian amputee golfer Shane Luke. In his pre-shot routine, Shane Luke removed his prosthetic leg and handed it to Tiger Woods, who immediately flashed a smile. Luke then proceeded to hit the golf ball onto the floating green on one foot, much to the surprise of Tiger Woods.

Australian amputee golf legend Shane Luke had a job for USA Team Captain @TigerWoods at this evening’s @PresidentsCup launch...



To hold his prosthetic leg for him while he played! #legend #powerofsport #PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/ohjRZvQoGY — ISPS Handa (@ISPSHanda) December 9, 2019

Shane Luke had to undergo an above-knee amputation on his right leg when he was just 15 years old. Luke suffered from bone cancer at the time and was afforded a government-funded prosthetic leg. Since then, the Australian has taken up the sport of golf. Shane Luke has represented Australia in a number of disability and amputee-specific golf tournaments since taking up the sport.

The Presidents Cup is a golf tournament wherein a team representing the United States square off against an international team representing the rest of the world, aside from Europe. A team representing Europe faces off against the United States team in a separate, albeit much older tournament known as the Ryder Cup.

We knew @Melbourne had Roos and Magpies, but this week it's got🐅, too pic.twitter.com/HKuA4q5RhO — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) December 10, 2019

