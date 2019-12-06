Tim Ryan Suspended By San Francisco 49ers For Ignorant Racist Comment, Publicly Apologises

San Francisco 49ers have moved to suspend radio broadcaster Tim Ryan for one game over the recent comments that he made about Lamar Jackson during a recent NFL game. Tim Ryan was accused of making direct, insulting racial slurs while referring to Jackson and the colour of his skin. Ryan will miss the 49ers game against New Orleans Saints, which is scheduled to be played this Sunday.

Tim Ryan: What unravelled during the San Franciso 49ers-Baltimore Ravens game

During a radio appearance, 49ers announcer Tim Ryan said Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has an advantage because "his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing.” Ryan has been suspended for Sunday's game in New Orleans https://t.co/Z47aZtkUMm — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) December 5, 2019

San Francisco 49ers suspend Tim Ryan over racist Lamar Jackson comment

49ers announcer Tim Ryan suspended over "dark skin color with a dark football" comment about Lamar Jackson. https://t.co/jupbaetTx3 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 5, 2019

Post the incident, Tim Ryan publicly apologised to Jackson in an official statement where he revealed that he regrets the comments he made towards Jackson. The radio broadcaster added that "Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologise to him and anyone else I offended." Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson was at his very best as the Ravens defeated the 49ers by 20-17 score in Baltimore last Sunday. Jackson rushed for 101 yards and completed a touchdown to spur his side to a deserved win.

49ers misinterpreted Tim Ryan's comments? Some think so

Ridiculous! Nothing wrong w/ what Tim Ryan said. If anything, it was a compliment to #LamarJackson talent on the field. Liberal blacks blame fake “racism” for everything & they’re dividing the races. Shame on @49ers for caving to this politically correct mess once again. #49ers https://t.co/YTDKb1w5Va — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) December 5, 2019

