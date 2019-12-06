The Debate
The Debate
Tim Ryan Suspended By San Francisco 49ers For Ignorant Racist Comment, Publicly Apologises

other sports

The San Franciso 49ers have suspended radio broadcaster Tim Ryan for one game over his Lamar Jackson comments during the recent NFL match over the weekend.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tim Ryan

San Francisco 49ers have moved to suspend radio broadcaster Tim Ryan for one game over the recent comments that he made about Lamar Jackson during a recent NFL game. Tim Ryan was accused of making direct, insulting racial slurs while referring to Jackson and the colour of his skin. Ryan will miss the 49ers game against New Orleans Saints, which is scheduled to be played this Sunday.

Tim Ryan: What unravelled during the San Franciso 49ers-Baltimore Ravens game

San Francisco 49ers suspend Tim Ryan over racist Lamar Jackson comment

Post the incident, Tim Ryan publicly apologised to Jackson in an official statement where he revealed that he regrets the comments he made towards Jackson. The radio broadcaster added that "Lamar Jackson is an MVP-caliber player and I respect him greatly. I want to sincerely apologise to him and anyone else I offended." Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson was at his very best as the Ravens defeated the 49ers by 20-17 score in Baltimore last Sunday. Jackson rushed for 101 yards and completed a touchdown to spur his side to a deserved win. 

49ers misinterpreted Tim Ryan's comments? Some think so

Published:
