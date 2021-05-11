Tim Tebow Contract: How Much Will Tebow Earn With Jaguars? Trevor Lawrence Pairing Hyped

Tim Tebow's NFL hiatus appears to have come to an end. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner is reportedly set to sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars with a chance to get on the roster as a tight end. Tebow hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2012 following his unsuccessful attempts to make it work with the New England Patriots in 2013 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. However, NFL fans are now excited about the Tim Tebow Jaguars return and are looking forward to his potential partnership with QB Trevor Lawrence. Here is more on the Tim Tebow stats and the Trevor Lawrence contract -

Tim Tebow contract with Jaguars: Tim Tebow salary at Jacksonville revealed?

On Monday, reports from the NFL Network claimed that the Tim Tebow Jaguars deal was on the verge of completion. According to Ian Rapoport, Tebow will sign a one-year contract with the AFC South Division side, ahead of the upcoming NFL season. However, Tebow will not be returning to the NFL as a quarterback and instead, will play as a tight end.

The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021

Although Tebow's salary with the Jaguars has not been revealed, reports claim that he will earn over $700,000 as his base salary. The Jaguars already have five tight ends on their roster: Chris Manhertz, James O'Shaughnessy, Luke Farrell, Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis. Manhertz, who was signed in free agency, is a blocker who has 12 catches in 70 career games.

Tim Tebow stats in NFL and failed baseball career

Tebow was drafted as a QB by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and ultimately led the team to a playoff win during the 2011 season. However, the QB role never really panned out for Tebow and he bounced around a few teams, including the NY Jets, New England Patriots before finally having a short stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015. In three seasons with the Broncos and Jets, he threw for 2,422 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Following a failed stint as a QB in the NFL, Tebow went all-in on a baseball career and spent years with the NY Mets organization playing for their minor league teams. He later retired from baseball in February after it became clear he wasn't going to make the big leagues and decided to focus on learning the tight end position. Now, the addition of Tebow at the Jaguars has gotten NFL fans thrilled as he is expected to pair up with newly-signed Trevor Lawrence for the new season.

Lawrence, one of the most highly-regarded high school prospects of his time, played college football at Clemson and went undefeated as a freshman, concluding with a victory in the 2019 National Championship Game. He set the record for career quarterback wins in Clemson history, losing only in the 2020 National Championship and 2021 Sugar Bowl. Following his collegiate success, he was selected first overall by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Lawrence contract details

According to reports, Lawrence has signed a four-year deal (with a fifth-year option) with the Jaguars that will be worth nearly $36.8 million with a signing bonus of $24.1 million. Lawrence’s signing bonus will reportedly be prorated over four years in increments of $6,029,744. His projected base salary amount will steadily increase each season.

