Tim Tebow's Jaguars Jersey And Tight End's Other Merchandise Selling Like Hot Cakes

A day after signing his one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tim Tebow holds the top two spots in jersey sales, according to reports. On Thursday, the 33-year-old officially returned to the NFL as a tight end, six years after being away from the sport. However, the Jaguars didn't wait long to put Tebow's number 85 jersey on sale to their fans and quite swiftly, men's and women's jerseys with Tebow on the back have been flying off the shelves.

NFL trade rumors: Tim Tebow contract details

Earlier on Thursday, Tim Tebow signed a one-year deal worth $920,000, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The contract does not include any guaranteed money, Rapoport added. This comes as little surprise as Tebow hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2012, but since he's getting yet another chance at reviving his football career with his former college coach, Urban Meyer, it's worth noting. Meyer, who won two national championships with Tebow, decided to give his former quarterback a shot after Tebow had two separate workouts with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville lacked talent perhaps more than any other team in the NFL in 2020, finishing with the league's worst record and the No. 1 overall pick. Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke have since gone about remaking the franchise to fit their vision, and apparently, part of that vision includes a culture that Tebow could help improve. They also signed highly-rated QB Trevor Lawrence as their overall first-round pick in the NFL 2021 draft.

Tim Tebow Jaguars merchandise: Tight end's Jaguars jersey breaks record sales

Tim Tebow hasn't even made the Jacksonville Jaguars roster yet, but still holds the top five spots in sales. The Jaguars know the marketing potential that comes with Tim Tebow and the results are already evident. When Tebow's Jaguars jersey hit the NFL's online shop, it quickly became the top-selling jersey on the site, in both men's and women's varieties, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

At https://t.co/jHuhn4vMsP today, the top five selling items are all....Tim Tebow items. pic.twitter.com/k2wdJvX5lQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 21, 2021

This isn't the first time that Tebow has managed to break record sales for a jersey at a franchise. During his rookie season in 2010, Tebow sprinted past every NFL quarterback and landed the number one selling jersey. Tebow held this ranking from April 1st through June 30th. He wasn't even the Broncos' starting quarterback but still managed to claim the number one spot in jersey sales.

How to buy Tim Tebow jersey?

Tim Tebow's men's and women's black Jaguars jerseys were listed at $119.99 and hold the top two spots in sales. Men's and women's t-shirts bearing Tebow's name on the back were listed at $34.99 and hold the third and fourth spots in sales. Tebow's youth-sized jerseys, also listed at $34.99, are currently the fifth best-selling item on NFLShop.com.

Image Credits - nfl.com / Tim Tebow Instagram