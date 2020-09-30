Titans Confirm NINE COVID-19 Cases, Become First NFL Team To Report Outbreak

Tennessee Titans were forced to suspend all in-person team operations after several members of the organisation tested positive for COVID-19. The Titans released confirmed on Tuesday that Monday's round of COVID-19 for all team personnel returned eight new positive cases - three players and five staff members.

A statement from the NFL on the #Titans COVID-19 situation, along with a #Vikings update: pic.twitter.com/6sgYhemxm4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 29, 2020

The team will, therefore, temporarily suspend all team operations in order to work closely with the NFL, NFLPA and health experts to prevent a further outbreak within the team and in the league. Minnesota Vikings, who faced the Titans this past Sunday, have also suspended all operations until Saturday.

Titans and Vikings shutdown? Week 4 games to be rescheduled?

The Titans COVID outbreak comes after linebackers coach Shane Bowen returned a confirmed positive test on Saturday. Bowen was held back from travelling to Minnesota for Sunday's game, while the rest of the squad was tested again for confirmation. Titans moved forward with the rest of the team after Saturdays' test returned zero positive tests.

The entire team, as well as the Vikings personnel, was tested again on Monday, as per NFL's protocol of daily testing of COVID-19. The Titans reported eight new cases, taking their total tally to nine positive cases. According to ESPN, none of the positive cases displayed any symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Vikings' test returned zero positive cases. Minnesota will continue to monitor the players/staff involved in Sunday's game before taking a call on resuming regular operations.

Furthermore, the NFL has identified 48 personnel who came in close contact with the eight Titans members. The 48 close contacts will be monitored for the next seven to 10 days, as per CDC guidelines. However, it remains unclear if all those members are from Titans, or some Vikings members have been placed on the close-watch list.

The NFL will go "day by day" with the Titans' situation, evaluating the shutdown of in-person team activities based on "consultation with the experts and the test results," source says, denying that decision has been made to shut down Titans until Saturday. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) September 29, 2020

The NFL is yet to make a decision on both teams' Week 4 games. It is expected that the games will be allowed to proceed as scheduled. However, both teams have reportedly been informed by the league officials to be prepared for a possibility of games beings rescheduled. Tennessee Titans will host the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Minnesota Vikings will play Houston Texans on Sunday.

Here is a potential scenario if the league is forced to reschedule the Week 4 games of the Titans and Vikings:

Best solution for rearranging the Steelers/Titans schedule.



- Steelers/Titans don't play Sunday. Week 4 becomes Steelers' official bye week.



- Steelers/Ravens gets pushed from Week 7 to Week 8 (both teams have byes).



- Steelers/Titans play Week 7 (Titans scheduled bye). — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 29, 2020

