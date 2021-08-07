Tokyo 2020: Kiren Rijiju Celebrates India's Best Olympic Campaign With Champagne; Watch

With one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India registered its most successful Olympic campaign. Union Law and Justice Minister and former Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju celebrated India's best-ever performance with a bottle of champagne.

Taking to the microblogging site, Rijiju shared a video of himself opening a bottle of champagne and spraying it on air as others cheer.

"It's time to celebrate because India has delivered the best ever Olympic performance! Let's cheer for @Neeraj_chopra1 @mirabai_chanu #RaviKumarDahiya @Pvsindhu1 @BajrangPunia @LovlinaBorgohai and the great Indian Hockey Team! #Cheer4India," the minister tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju remembered late sprinter Milkha Singh. "History has been made, Milkha Singh Ji's wish is fulfilled as India wins first-ever Olympic medal in Athletics! A golden moment 4 India as Neeraj Chopra won Olympic Gold medal for India at #Tokyo2020 Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on this historic achievement! #Cheer4India," he tweeted.

In the Japanese capital, Neeraj Chopra clinched a gold medal and assured India's highest medal haul at the Games. He also became the first Indian of independent India to win a medal in the track and field discipline. This time's medal tally was even better than London Games in 2012 when India secured six medals.

Neeraj Chopra dedicated his Tokyo Olympics medal to Milkha Singh, who passed away in June. "I dedicate this medal to Milkha Singh. I hope he’s watching upon me from wherever he is," he said.

India's seven medals include silver by Mirabai Chanu in the women's 49kg weightlifting category, bronze by PV Sindhu in the women's badminton singles, bronze by Lovlina Borgohain in boxing, bronze by Indian Men's Hockey team, silver by Ravi Dahiya in the men's freestyle 57kg, bronze by Bajrang Punia in men's freestyle 65kg category and gold by Neeraj Chopra in the javelin throw.