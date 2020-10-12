Tokyo gets first 'Pride House' for LGBTQ community as a part of pre-Olympics project

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, a community hub for LGBTQ 'Pride House Tokyo' has been unveiled in the city on Sunday. This is the world's first Pride House to be officially recognized by an Olympic Organizing Committee. The aim of this pre-Olympics project is to raise awareness about harassment, discrimination and social stigma faced by the LGBTQ community. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics which were scheduled for July 2020 but had to be postponed to July 2021 due to COVID-19.

Permanent Pride House in Tokyo

According to international media reports, 'Pride House Tokyo' will be a little different than the other similar pop-up sites that have pas Olympics have seen. This site will be a permanent meeting space for the people of the LGBTQ community and will operate as an information centre to educate the general public about sexual diversity and orientations. It also seeks to provide a safe space and shelter for all those who are suffering from discrimination and harassment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the head of 'Pride House Tokyo', Gon Matsunaka said that the IOC President Thomas Bach encouraged the entire team with regards to their program which was official approved by the organising committee of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. As per international media reports, Matsunaka also said that Japan as a society is not LGBTQ friendly which makes it hard for people to come out. He also said that the site could become a landmark and bring change for the LGBTQ community in Japan. The director of HR policy Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, Kazuko Kaya said, "Working with the Pride House is essential to be able to achieve one of the three core concepts, 'Unity in Diversity', of the Tokyo 2020 Games Vision."

LGBTQ rights in Japan

Despite having laws to protect sexual minorities, Japan still remains the only G7 country that does not have laws that recognize same-sex unions. According to reports, several couples have to deal with discrimination in housing, education, employment and even health care. Japan has no laws to protect or provide legal recourses to people who face discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.

(With inputs from Agencies)