Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Express Your Views But Not On The Podium', States IOC

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday released new guidelines for the athletes. The guidelines will allow the athletes to “express their views” however, not on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The decision enables the athletes to express themselves both, before and after the events.

Press release issued by the International Olympic Committee

The IOC has issued a statement saying,

"As part of the implementation of the IOC Athletes' Commission's recommendations, the Executive Board (EB) of the International Olympic Committee has approved the Rule 50.2 guidelines for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The guidelines were presented by Kirsty Coventry, Chairperson of the IOC Athletes' Commission. It aims to preserve and protect the neutrality of sport.

How can Athletes express their views?

As the guidelines clearly mention that the athletes cannot exercise their views on the podium, however, it allows them to express their views through various mediums including press conferences, interviews, team meetings, in the mixed zones, in the Main Media Centre, digital media, social media channel, and so on.

The new guidelines provide further clarity and guidance on opportunities for athlete expression at the Games.



They are the result of a consultation involving over 3,500 athletes from 185 National Olympic Committees and all 41 Olympic sports.@Athlete365https://t.co/w6aqKh1VyO — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) July 2, 2021

Guidelines for the implementation of Rule 50.2 Olympic Charter

The guidelines implemented by the IOC provide detailed instructions for the athletes at Tokyo Olympics 2020. For the first time, the athletes will be allowed to speak or express themselves before and after the event. However, they are not allowed to do that during the game. Also, the athletes are expected to respect the existing laws and Olympic values. Any behaviour or statement that shows hatred contempt or potential for violence shall not be tolerated. Furthermore, any kind of political statement during any event is still not allowed. Athletes should be careful that protests are not targeted directly or indirectly against any person, country, organisation and should not be disrespectful. Anyone doing the same will face disqualification and will be stripped of their medals.

What is rule 50.2?

In April 2021, the International Olympic Committee approved a set of recommendations proposed by the Athletes' Commission. These recommendations were made based on a qualitative and quantitative consultation process which involed 3,500 athletes representing different NOCs. The guidelines were proposed for ensuring gender equality and neutrality of sport.

Source: ANI