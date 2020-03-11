Tokyo Olympics 2020 In Danger Of Facing A TWO-YEAR Postponement Due To Coronavirus Threat

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is reportedly in danger of being postponed due to the Coronavirus threat. The Organising Committee of Tokyo Olympics 2020 has revealed that the games in Japan could be postponed rather than cancelled. This decision comes in a bid to keep the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus-free.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus: Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead?

Japan is now one of the many countries that are affected and battling to keep the spread of the Coronavirus under control. Due to the scale of the Coronavirus outbreak in Japan, senior officials from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 committee warned that the Games may have to be cancelled if the Coronavirus threat looms large in May. However, officials from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo Olympics 2020 have insisted that the grand tournament will still be going ahead in July and August as planned according to the schedule.

IOC Executive Board statement on the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Olympic Games #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/ShoNDBNSOK — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) March 3, 2020

ALSO READ: Javelin Thrower Shivpal Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics, Joins Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed?

Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 committee has explained that a two-year postponement is more likely than a full cancellation due to the financial ramifications for the International Olympic Committee. With Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed till 2022, it would be the most feasible solution for organisers, since sports schedules for the remaineder of the year and next year have largely been decided.

The Olympic Flame will be lit on Thursday to kick off the #TokyoOlympics torch relay.



The torch relay will begin at the ancient Olympic site of Olympia, where Olympic gold medalist Anna Korakaki will become the first woman to be the first torchbearer. https://t.co/pxWHuWAGIF — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) March 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Russia In World Athletics' Spotlight Just Months From Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics 2020 to be renewed as Tokyo Olympics 2022?

As a result of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 being postponed to 2022, the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will likely face a calamity as the event is scheduled to take place in the summer of 2022. With the spread of the Coronavirus already affecting games in Europe, the Far East may also consider postponing the entire event. It is improbable that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would be held behind closed doors because of the money that the Organising Committee would lose out on through ticket sales.

ALSO READ: India's Striker Mandeep Singh: We Look Forward To Winning A Medal In Tokyo

Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed: Athletes to prepare for Tokyo Olympics 2022?

British judo stars are facing an extended wait to earn their spots for qualification at the Olympics following all the sport's international competitions being cancelled until May due to the Coronavirus. The International Judo Federation (IJF) has abandoned all Tokyo 2020 qualification events that were supposed to be held in March and April, as well as a Grand Slam in Russia. The IJF has extended the Qualification period for the Olympics until the end of June but if the Coronavirus situation worsens, athletes may have to look forward to performing at the Tokyo Olympics 2022.

OG qualification extended https://t.co/LAiCXm6cQe — Int. Judo Federation (@Judo) March 10, 2020

ALSO READ: We Look Forward To Winning A Medal In Tokyo: Mandeep