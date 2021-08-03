Tokyo Olympics 2020: From Track Races To Sport Climbing; Top Events In The Final Stretch

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics is being held amid a global pandemic. The first week of the games saw the birth of new stars, like gymnast Sunisa Lee and shot putter Raven Saunders. It also saw the Indian women's hockey team qualifying for the semi-finals for the first time in the history of the mega-event. During the events, many athletes were also seen confronting the International Olympic Committee over where they can protest. Now, as we are in the final stretch of Tokyo Olympics 2020, here are the biggest things to watch for until the closing ceremony on August 8.

Track, field and 400-meter hurdles races

Track and field races rule the second half of the Olympics. Two of the most highly-anticipated events are the men’s and women’s 400-meter hurdles finals. In the men's, two of the three fastest men in the event ever - Norway's Karsten Warholm and Rai Benjamin of the US - will go head-to-head in the final. In the women's race, the two fastest women to ever compete in the event are expected to face each other. Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad are both from the US.

Simone Biles returns

Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics 2020 journey has been no less than an inspiration for many, although the US gymnast withdrew from four events despite qualifying for all five individual events. She took herself out of the all-around, vault, bars and floor finals in an attempt to take care of her mental health. However, the four-time Olympic champion has returned to action on Tuesday and earned a bronze medal on the balance beam.

Vinesh Phogat at Tokyo 2020

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat at Tokyo 2020 is eyeing to finish some ‘unfinished business’ as the wrestler was forced to forfeit her 2016 Rio Olympics quarter-final bout following a knee injury. Vinesh Phogat had entered the Rio Olympics with high medal hopes. However, the wrestler has stretchered off the arena in tears and returned to India in a wheelchair. Vinesh Phogat participates in the women's freestyle 53kg category, and her opening match of the Tokyo Olympics will be held on August 5.

US beach volleyball could win a medal

Two US beach volleyball teams are still in medal contention. April Ross and Alix Klineman have advanced to the quarterfinal, where they will play a pair from Germany. The pair have won two out of their three games so far, and now they must beat Germany to avoid elimination.

Sport climbing

Climbing will make its Olympic debut this week. Under the umbrella of "sport climbing" there are three disciplines - speed climbing, bouldering and lead climbing. It is worth mentioning that in both bouldering and lead climbing, athletes aren't allowed to see the wall before their turn and then have just a few minutes to survey the possible routes.

Skateboarding

Skateboarding has been a hit at these Tokyo Games, making its debut as an Olympic sport. In the past week, Japan led the way with golds in the men's and women's street skate competitions, including Japan's youngest-ever gold medal winner - 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya. Now, it's time for the park skateboarders to shine. The park discipline is all about mid-air tricks, spins and skills performed in a bowl.

More athletes likely to protest on the podium

US Shot putter Raven Saunders did the unthinkable on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympics as she used her time on the podium at the shot put medal ceremony to raise her hands in an "X" over her head in demonstration. All eyes are on US hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who slammed the IOC in a video statement. She goes into her final on Tuesday at 7:35 am ET.

Allyson Felix could become the most decorated US track athlete

Allyson Felix is perhaps the best-known of the US runners competing in Tokyo. Since 2004, she has already captured six Olympic golds and three silvers. If she medals in Tokyo, she would match, or even surpass, Carl Lewis’ record ten medals for a US track and field athlete. She will be on track for the 400 meters, and she may also be selected for one or more relays.

