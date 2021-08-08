Tokyo Olympics 2020: Here's A Look At The Final Medal Tally As Summer Games Concludes

With Tokyo Olympics 2020 having come to an end and India registering their highest-ever medal tally by winning seven medals; one gold, two silver, and four bronze, they managed to finish 48th in the rankings for the Tokyo Games. The top five comprised of; first USA with 39 gold medals, second China with 38 gold medals, 3rd Japan with 27 gold medals, fourth Great Britain with 22 gold medals, and the fifth Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) with 20 gold medals.

Here are the official rankings and medal tally of all the countries from the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Rank Team/NOC Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank by Total 1 United States of America 39 41 33 113 1 2 People's Republic of China 38 32 18 88 2 3 Japan 27 14 17 58 5 4 Great Britain 22 21 22 65 4 5 ROC 20 28 23 71 3 6 Australia 17 7 22 46 6 7 Netherlands 10 12 14 36 9 8 France 10 12 11 33 10 9 Germany 10 11 16 37 8 10 Italy 10 10 20 40 7 11 Canada 7 6 11 24 11 12 Brazil 7 6 8 21 12 13 New Zealand 7 6 7 20 13 14 Cuba 7 3 5 15 18 15 Hungary 6 7 7 20 13 16 Republic of Korea 6 4 10 20 13 17 Poland 4 5 5 14 19 18 Czech Republic 4 4 3 11 23 19 Kenya 4 4 2 10 25 20 Norway 4 2 2 8 29 21 Jamaica 4 1 4 9 26 22 Spain 3 8 6 17 17 23 Sweden 3 6 0 9 26 24 Switzerland 3 4 6 13 20 25 Denmark 3 4 4 11 23 26 Croatia 3 3 2 8 29 27 Islamic Republic of Iran 3 2 2 7 33 28 Serbia 3 1 5 9 26 29 Belgium 3 1 3 7 33 30 Bulgaria 3 1 2 6 39 31 Slovenia 3 1 1 5 42 32 Uzbekistan 3 0 2 5 42 33 Georgia 2 5 1 8 29 34 Chinese Taipei 2 4 6 12 22 35 Turkey 2 2 9 13 20 36 Greece 2 1 1 4 47 36 Uganda 2 1 1 4 47 38 Ecuador 2 1 0 3 60 39 Ireland 2 0 2 4 47 39 Israel 2 0 2 4 47 41 Qatar 2 0 1 3 60 42 Bahamas 2 0 0 2 66 42 Kosovo 2 0 0 2 66 44 Ukraine 1 6 12 19 16 45 Belarus 1 3 3 7 33 46 Romania 1 3 0 4 47 46 Venezuela 1 3 0 4 47 48 India 1 2 4 7 33 49 Hong Kong, China 1 2 3 6 39 50 Philippines 1 2 1 4 47 50 Slovakia 1 2 1 4 47 52 South Africa 1 2 0 3 60 53 Austria 1 1 5 7 33 54 Egypt 1 1 4 6 39 55 Indonesia 1 1 3 5 42 56 Ethiopia 1 1 2 4 47 56 Portugal 1 1 2 4 47 58 Tunisia 1 1 0 2 66 59 Estonia 1 0 1 2 66 59 Fiji 1 0 1 2 66 59 Latvia 1 0 1 2 66 59 Thailand 1 0 1 2 66 63 Bermuda 1 0 0 1 77 63 Morocco 1 0 0 1 77 63 Puerto Rico 1 0 0 1 77 66 Colombia 0 4 1 5 42 67 Azerbaijan 0 3 4 7 33 68 Dominican Republic 0 3 2 5 42 69 Armenia 0 2 2 4 47 70 Kyrgyzstan 0 2 1 3 60 71 Mongolia 0 1 3 4 47 72 Argentina 0 1 2 3 60 72 San Marino 0 1 2 3 60 74 Jordan 0 1 1 2 66 74 Malaysia 0 1 1 2 66 74 Nigeria 0 1 1 2 66 77 Bahrain 0 1 0 1 77 77 Saudi Arabia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Lithuania 0 1 0 1 77 77 North Macedonia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Namibia 0 1 0 1 77 77 Turkmenistan 0 1 0 1 77 83 Kazakhstan 0 0 8 8 29 84 Mexico 0 0 4 4 47 85 Finland 0 0 2 2 66 86 Botswana 0 0 1 1 77 86 Burkina Faso 0 0 1 1 77 86 Cote d'Ivoire 0 0 1 1 77 86 Ghana 0 0 1 1 77 86 Grenada 0 0 1 1 77 86 Kuwait 0 0 1 1 77 86 Republic of Moldova 0 0 1 1 77 86 Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1 77

India's Olympics Medals

India's performance this time around is even better than the country's tally of six medals at the London Games in 2012.

In Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu opened India's account by winning silver in the women's 49kg weightlifting category. Her medal came on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics.

Star shuttler PV Sindhu created history by winning the bronze medal against China's He Bing Jiao. With the spectacular performance, she became the only Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. In the 2016 Rio Games, she had lost in the finals to settle for a silver medal.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain finished her 2020 Olympics campaign with a bronze medal, bringing India's medal tally to three. She became the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, after MC Mary Kom and Vijender Singh.

The Indian Men's Hockey team was the next to add a medal in India's favour after they defeated Germany 5-4 in a sensational bronze medal match. With the win, they ended Indian hockey's 41-year medal drought.

On Thursday, wrestler Ravi Dahiya won India's second silver medal. He confirmed his finals berth after defeating Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev in the men's freestyle 57kg. However, he faced defeat in the final match against Russia's Zavur Uguev.

On Saturday, August 7, India added two medals, bronze and gold. Wrestler Bajrang Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov in the men's freestyle 65kg category to clinch the bronze medal with a clear 8-0 victory.

Because of Neeraj Chopra's historic win, the Indian National Anthem was played at the medal ceremony for the first time since the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He scripted history by winning a gold medal, only the second Individual gold for India in the Olympics after Abhinav Bindra. Neeraj Chopra also became the first Indian athlete to win a medal in the track and field disciplines since India's independence.

(Image Credits: @Olympic_India - Instagram)