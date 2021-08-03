Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sonam Malik To Start India's Wrestling Campaign Against Khurelkhuu

After capturing medals in Weightlifting and Badminton, the Indian contingent now shifts their focus towards wrestling with the medal hopes being pinned on the likes of Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. India will have seven freestyle wrestlers -- four women and three men competing at Tokyo 2020. This will be India’s joint-largest Olympic wrestling contingent alongside Rio 2016. Vinesh Phogat is the only Olympian in the Indian wrestling team. She competed at Rio 2016 but made an early exit due to injury.

India's wrestling campaign will begin with Sonam Malik who will be making her debut at Tokyo Olympics in 62kg freestyle category on Tuesday, July 3. Sonam Malik had sealed her Tokyo 2020 spot at the Asian Olympic wrestling qualifiers in April. However, a right knee injury did not let her fly to Russia for training in the build-up to the Games. Speaking to PTI regarding her injury Sonam said that she is fine and there is no pain in her knee

Sonam Malik next match details

The 19-year-old will open her Tokyo Olympics campaign against Bolortuya Khurelkhuu of Mongolia. Khurelkhuu won the Asian championships silver medal at Almaty, Kazakhstan earlier this year. If the Indian wrestler wins her opening bout, Sonam Malik next match could be against 2018 world champion and two-time European champion Taybe Yusein Mustafa of Bulgaria in the quarter-finals later in the day. Speaking about the draw she said It's a neither tough nor easy draw for her. The Round of 16 through to the semi-finals of the women’s 62kg freestyle wrestling will be held on Wednesday, with the repechage and final scheduled for Thursday.

Who is Sonam Malik?

Sonam Malik is a two-time world cadet wrestling champion and has twice beaten Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik in the national trials.

Where to watch the Tokyo Olympics wrestling live in India?

Tokyo Olympics wrestling events will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India AT 8:00 am ist. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. The Sonam Malik Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics wrestling will be available on Sony Liv.

Image: @Wrestling/ Twitter